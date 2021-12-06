Kilkenny Trainer wins at the Shelbourne Park Winter Racing Festival

Nathan Corden, sponsor, Calum Connolly, James Cordon, sponsor, handler Mike Cronin, Shane Rigney, Willie Rigney with race winner All About Ted in Shelbourne Park on Saturday.
All that is good about greyhound racing was on show at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night as the 2021 RCÉ Winter Racing Festival came to a conclusion. The entire thirteen race card was nothing short of sensational.
All About Ted was well-supported to land the spoils in the greyhoundtrader.com open 575 and the Derby finalist duly obliged for Mooncoin trainer Peter Cronin.
Willie Rigney and Richard Browne’s son of Kinloch Brae and Enable had trialled over the 575yd trip and it showed. Making a fast start from five, he was soon in control. Jacob Tashadelek did show pace into the bend to race a close second but could never quite get to the leader despite challenging hard into the third turn.
With his pursuer challenging on the outside, All About Ted comfortably held the challenge before kicking on up the home straight. The Peter Cronin trained star emerged a tremendous two and a half length scorer in 30.91, winning the €5,000 first prize.
Jacob Tashadelek was second with Swords Maestro closing to the line to finish a length away in third. There was also an eye-catching run from Crafty Kokoro, who flew home to finish a close fourth.
