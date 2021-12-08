Search

08 Dec 2021

Who's ready to run the Medieval Mile in Kilkenny this Friday?

Kilkenny Sport

Members of the Kilkenny City Harriers club, together with sponsors, launching the Medieval Mile PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Kilkenny is warming up for a big run this Friday evening.

The Kilkenny City Harriers athletic club are behind the Medieval Mile Run 2021, which will be held in association with Yulefest.

The event, which will be held on Friday at 7.30pm, will take people on a fast one mile course through the heart of the city. Crossing St Francis Abbey Bridge and goes up Irishtown, moving on to High Street before coming to a lively finish at Kilkenny Castle.

An event open to all levels, from people trying to break the four minute mile barrier to those out for a family stroll, there are two events to choose from. There is a chipped timing event, which has a specially commissioned technical race T-shirt (cost is €15). There is also a free event (no timing or t-shirt). Registration is required for both options.

It promises to be a night full of entertainment, with DJs, a digital fire performance and samba drummers at the start line to get runners in the mood.

People can register today by clicking here

