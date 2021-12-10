Trim scoring prowess too much for county champions

This Leinster Club IFC quarter-final had all the hallmarks of a potential banana skin, but Trim didn't slip up as they comfortably saw off the challenge of Kilkenny senior champions Thomastown at Ashbourne last Saturday.

Off the back of their first senior title in 36 years and after dethroning four-in-a-row Kilkenny kingpins Mullinavat a week earlier Thomastown arrived in Ashbourne full of hope, and with the wind howling there was a whiff of a shock in the air.

However, Trim were relentless and while their margin of victory was a very comfortable 10 points, it could have been so much more, but they eased their intensity with the wind at their backs and cruised over the winning line with just 14 men follow Gerry Dwane's harsh 54th minute sending off.

Thomastown did have chances sporadically in that opening period, but they were smothered out of the game and often lacked the know-how to breakdown the Meath champions' defence.

Thomastown had the worst possible start to the game when Trim's Mikey Cullen netted within two minutes.

Trim maintained their dominance when getting the next three points before Rory Monks got Thomastown off the mark.

That proved to be Thomastown’s only point of the half though as Trim took control to lead 1-6 to 0-1 at the break.

Thomastown improved on the resumption with their only scorer Monks getting three points before converting a penalty.

Trim finished the stronger though as they eased to a ten point victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Scorers

Trim - Aaron Lynch 0-7 one free; Mikey Cullen 1-2; Alan Douglas 0-3; Rob Bourke 0-1; James Murray 0-1.

Thomastown - Rory Monks 1-4 1-0 penalty, three frees.

Teams

Trim - Peter Farrell; Gerry Dwane, Luke Moran, Declan Dowling; Ciaran Caulfield, James Toher, Ciaran O'Rourke; Rob Bourke, Sean Fitzgerald; James Murray, Alan Douglas, Daire Lynch; Mikey Cullen, Aaron Lynch, Eoin O'Connor.

Subs - Ben Holden for Topher half-time, Mikey Cole for O'Connor 41 mins, Cian Downes for D Lynch 42m, Kevin Nally for Dowling 51m, Owen McGrath for Bourke 54m.

Thomastown - Patrick Khan; Ned Kirwan, Richard O'Hara, Ciaran Sutton; Peter Connellan, Jonjo Farrell; Diarmuid Galway, Luke Connellan; Johnny Barron, Davy Prendergast, Daithi Barron; Thomas O'Hanrahan, Stephen Donnelly, Rory Monks.

Subs - Jack Barcoe for J Barron 36 mins, Paul Barron for Prendergast 60m.

Referee - Stephen Murphy (Louth).