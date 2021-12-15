Colleges Hurling- Kilkenny CBS claim decisive victory over Dublin South Schools

After losing to Coláiste Eoin in their first game, Kilkenny CBS are back on track for a semi-final spot following a deserved win over Dublin South Schools in St. James Park on Tuesday afternoon. The Metropolitans scored an impressive win over their North Dublin counterparts last week and travelled to Kilkenny high on confidence.

Kilkenny CBS needed a win to stay in this year’s Senior A hurling championship and opted for a safety first approach deploying Charlie Nolan as a sweeper. The move worked well as the Dublin side struggled for possession and scores with Nolan mopping up poorly aimed deliveries from the visitors.

The hurling was disappointing in the opening quarter with both teams struggling for scores. Dublin South landed an early point from Leon Kennedy after a CBS attack broke down, but it did not take long for the levelling score to arrive as three minutes later Bill Walton pointed for Kilkenny CBS. The teams landed another point each before the first water-break, but Kilkenny CBS would have been well ahead but for some poor shooting.

The winners dominated the second quarter and a well-struck ground stroke from Bill Walton brought the first goal for the CBS close to half-time. Further points from Gearoid Dunne (two frees), Bill Walton and Cathal Beirne saw the winners lead 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval.

The Kilkenny CBS dominance continued throughout the second half. A lack of discipline from a couple of players was not helping the Dublin South cause, with Gearoid Dunne unerring from frees all afternoon. The game was put well out of the reach of the Dublin school ten minutes into the second half when Greg Kelly scored a second CBS goal after good approach work from Cathal Beirne. Dublin South Schools only got their third point seventeen minutes into the second half through a Niall Fitzgibbon free

The visitors improved in the fourth quarter, but the game was well decided by that stage. A brace of points from Gearoid Dunne (two frees) and Ivan Bolger plus another from Cathal Beirne saw Kilkenny CBS comfortably ahead 2-14 to 0-6 at the final whistle.

The winners were certainly fired up for this game, realising that a defeat would end their involvement in the championship. The team showed a commendable work ethic from start to finish and displayed a higher skill level than their opponents.

Tadgh Gill and Gearoid Dunne stood out in central defensive positions for the winners, while Charlie Nolan impressed in his sweeper role and linked up well with his colleagues. The CBS always posed the greater scoring threat despite hitting sixteen wides. Cathal Beirne, Bill Walton and Cillian Hackett stood out in a strong CBS attack.

Despite a strong physical presence all over the pitch, Dublin South Schools struggled to match the superior hurling from their opponents after the first quarter. Their best players were Darragh Gearthy, Jim Kennedy, Leon Kennedy and Niall Fitzgibbon.



Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny CBS- Gearoid Dunne (0-7, frees); Bill Walton (1-3, 0-1 free); Greg Kelly (1-0); Cathal Beirne & Ivan Bolger (0-2, each).

Dublin South Schools- Leon Kennedy (0-2, 0-1 free); Niall Fitzgibbon (0-2, frees); Joey Dunne & Sean Purcell (0-1, each).

Kilkenny CBS- Niall Holland; Mikey Stynes; Tadgh Gill; Rory O’Connor; Kevin Moore; Gearoid Dunne; Ciaran Phelan; Fionn Hogan; Charlie Nolan; Bill Walton; Cathal Beirne; Evan Buggy; Greg Kelly; Cillian Hackett; Ivan Bolger. Subs – Joe Healy; Killian Norton; Paddy Collins & Eamonn O’Reilly.

Dublin South Schools- Fionn Boyd; Barry McGuire; Darragh Gearthy; Sean O’Brien; Jim Kennedy; Jack Behan; Eoin Keys; Liam Garrigan; Jack Burke; Liam Mostyn; Joey Dunne; Leon Kennedy; Scott McConnell; Sean Purcell; Niall Fitzgibbon. Subs – Oisín Byrne; Sean McDonald; Hugh Cuffe; Connell Mc Glynn.