New Monthly Cycling Ireland Magazine Show set to air on TG4

Cycling Ireland and TG4 are pleased to announce the launch of a new Cycling Ireland Magazine Show. The first of eight monthly shows will air at the prime time slot of 9pm on Thursday, 31st of March 2022.

The English language show, produced by InForm Sports Media, will feature the best of the action around Ireland in various disciplines of cycling, including National Championships and National Series. Throughout 2022, all disciplines of cycling will be featured showcasing the unique variety of cycling activity both in Ireland and further afield.

Cycling Ireland Marketing & Communications Manager, Scott Graham commented; “We are delighted to be working with TG4 to showcase Irish Cycling to a national audience. Cycling is one of Ireland’s most popular sporting pursuits with an incredible variety of disciplines to suit all interests – from road racing to downhill mountain biking and everything in between.

We have some of Ireland’s most successful sports stars who race the length and breadth of Ireland and represent us proudly on the world stage both on road and off. We look forward to bringing their endeavours to a new audience and inspiring even more people to get on their bikes. TG4 offers a fantastic platform for Cycling Ireland’s Magazine Show being free-to-air and achieving viewership figures of 3.66 million people in 2020.”

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport, said; “We’re really looking forward to the new series and giving sports fans the opportunity to see the diversity and incredible talent within Irish cycling. Whether it is for competition, leisure or active travel, cycling has exploded in popularly, so we are delighted to be working with Cycling Ireland to showcase the sport on national television.”