Kilkenny golfers get ready for New Year's competition

New Year’s Competition
The Competition next weekend will be held over three days Sat Jan 1st, Sun Jan 2nd and Mon Jan 3rd.
It will be a 4 person team event with two scores counting. Any combination Ladies, Gents or mixed.
Annual General Meeting 2021
The Agm of the Joint Club will take place on Thursday January 13th at 7.30pm.
Nomination forms for Committee are available on the Mens & Ladies notice boards and must be submitted by January 3rd.
Notices of motion must be submitted seven days prior to the Agm Jan 6th.
The meeting will be a Webinar and held over Zoom and further details as regards logging in etc will be forwarded prior to the date of the meeting.
Weekend Results - St Stephen’s Day & Monday, 27 December. Semi-open Four Person Team.
1. Ollie Cullen H/Cap 9 ( 6), Eamon Brennan H/Cap 13 (9) Donal O’Donovan H/Cap 15 (10), Ger Deegan H/Cap 17 (11), 72pts
2. Ricky Nolan H/Cap 8 (5)Eddie Power +1 (+1) Darragh McNamara H/Cap 7 (5) Jack McNamara H/Cap 18 (12) 70 Pts (B7)
3. Ray Cody H/Cap 18 (12), John Burke H/Cap 10 (7), Liam O’Hara H/Cap 3 (2), Vincent O’Hara H/Cap 16 (11) 70 Pts
Team events are 85% of course handicap and as 14 holes were in play everybody received 14/18 of the 85%.
Accordingly, the Handicap worked out at 66% of your course handicap.
Two's Club
6th. Aidan McDonald, John Meagher, Darren Bourke, Jack McNamara, Aidan Boland, Pascal Connolly,
15th Noel Power, 17th. Darragh McNamara, James Hogan, Eugene Coyne
Each 'Two' receives €24.20 credit in the Pro Shop.
Saturday Fourball
There will be no Saturday Crosscard this coming Saturday (1st) due to the semi-open Team of Four.
Round 10 will take place on the 08 January. Details will be available next week.
Senior Gents- Thursday, 23 December Nine Hole 4 person team
1. PJ O’Reilly, Richie Phelan, Gerry Bowe. (45+4) 49 pts
2. Pat Drennan, Joe Ledwidge, Paddy Hally. (43+4) 47 pts
3. John Geoghegan, Michael O’Sullivan, Brendan McIntyre, Paddy Smee. 46 pts
4. Carl Widger, Peter Dabinett, Shem Lawlor, Paddy Phelan. 46 pts
5. Dom Murphy, Michael McCarthy, Jack Nolan, Eugene Orr. 46 pts
6. Willie P. Murphy, Jim Ryan, John Peters, John King. 45 pts
7. Pat Collins, Tony Joyce, Michael Cody, Dick Cogan. 45 pts
Diary
Thursday, 30 December:- No outing
Thursday, 06 January:- Four Person Team Event.
Ladies News
Results
Tuesday 21st Dec
Ladies 13/14 Hole Stableford
No Results to hand.
Tuesday 21st Dec
Nine Hole Stableford
No results to hand
Senior Ladies
Results 23rd December
1st Kathleen Gaffney, Mary Gorman, Hilda Richarson, Mary Lawlor 41pts
2nd Edith Ogilvie, Margaret Harmer, Adrienne Walsh, Mary Feighery 40 pts
3rd Margaret O’Rourke, Mary Moynihan, Kathleen Price, Patricia Walsh 37 pts (B6)
A Healthy and Happy New Year to all in the Senior Ladies Society and see you for our first competition of the New Year on January 6th. Entry Sheet is now available on the Notice Board.
Fixtures
Wednesday, 29 December
9.00am-10.51am Members Casual Golf
11.00am-12.00pm Visitors
12.09pm-3.55pm Members Casual Golf
Thursday, 30 December
9.00am-11.09am Members Casual Golf
11.18am-11.45am Visitors
11.54am-3.55pm Members Casual Golf
Friday, 31 December
9.00am-3.55pm Members Casual Golf
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
8.48am-1.27pm Ladies & Gent’s Semi-open Four Person Team.
1.36pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf
Sunday, 2 January
8.48am-1.27pm Ladies & Gent’s Semi-open Four Person Team.
1.36pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf
Monday, 03 January
8.48am-1.18pm Ladies & Gent’s Semi-open Four Person Team.
1.36pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf
Tuesday, 04 January
10.54am-11.57am / 1.54pm-4.00pm - Members Casual Golf
9.15am-10.45am / 12.06pm-1.45pm- Ladies Competitions to include 13/14 Hole, Nine Hole.
*Wishing all our Members a Happy and prosperous New Year. Stay safe.
Kate Cassidy, Dr Ronan Tynan, Angela O’Sullivan of Ballyhale (recipient of the 35,000th vaccine at the centre) and Niamh Lacey (manager, HSE’s Kilkenny Vaccination Centre)
The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.