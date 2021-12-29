Kilkenny golfers get ready for New Year's competition

New Year’s Competition

The Competition next weekend will be held over three days Sat Jan 1st, Sun Jan 2nd and Mon Jan 3rd.

It will be a 4 person team event with two scores counting. Any combination Ladies, Gents or mixed.

Annual General Meeting 2021

The Agm of the Joint Club will take place on Thursday January 13th at 7.30pm.

Nomination forms for Committee are available on the Mens & Ladies notice boards and must be submitted by January 3rd.

Notices of motion must be submitted seven days prior to the Agm Jan 6th.

The meeting will be a Webinar and held over Zoom and further details as regards logging in etc will be forwarded prior to the date of the meeting.

Weekend Results - St Stephen’s Day & Monday, 27 December. Semi-open Four Person Team.

1. Ollie Cullen H/Cap 9 ( 6), Eamon Brennan H/Cap 13 (9) Donal O’Donovan H/Cap 15 (10), Ger Deegan H/Cap 17 (11), 72pts

2. Ricky Nolan H/Cap 8 (5)Eddie Power +1 (+1) Darragh McNamara H/Cap 7 (5) Jack McNamara H/Cap 18 (12) 70 Pts (B7)

3. Ray Cody H/Cap 18 (12), John Burke H/Cap 10 (7), Liam O’Hara H/Cap 3 (2), Vincent O’Hara H/Cap 16 (11) 70 Pts



Team events are 85% of course handicap and as 14 holes were in play everybody received 14/18 of the 85%.

Accordingly, the Handicap worked out at 66% of your course handicap.

Two's Club

6th. Aidan McDonald, John Meagher, Darren Bourke, Jack McNamara, Aidan Boland, Pascal Connolly,

15th Noel Power, 17th. Darragh McNamara, James Hogan, Eugene Coyne

Each 'Two' receives €24.20 credit in the Pro Shop.



Saturday Fourball

There will be no Saturday Crosscard this coming Saturday (1st) due to the semi-open Team of Four.

Round 10 will take place on the 08 January. Details will be available next week.



Senior Gents- Thursday, 23 December Nine Hole 4 person team

1. PJ O’Reilly, Richie Phelan, Gerry Bowe. (45+4) 49 pts

2. Pat Drennan, Joe Ledwidge, Paddy Hally. (43+4) 47 pts

3. John Geoghegan, Michael O’Sullivan, Brendan McIntyre, Paddy Smee. 46 pts

4. Carl Widger, Peter Dabinett, Shem Lawlor, Paddy Phelan. 46 pts

5. Dom Murphy, Michael McCarthy, Jack Nolan, Eugene Orr. 46 pts

6. Willie P. Murphy, Jim Ryan, John Peters, John King. 45 pts

7. Pat Collins, Tony Joyce, Michael Cody, Dick Cogan. 45 pts

Diary

Thursday, 30 December:- No outing

Thursday, 06 January:- Four Person Team Event.



Ladies News

Results

Tuesday 21st Dec

Ladies 13/14 Hole Stableford

No Results to hand.



Tuesday 21st Dec

Nine Hole Stableford

No results to hand



Senior Ladies

Results 23rd December

1st Kathleen Gaffney, Mary Gorman, Hilda Richarson, Mary Lawlor 41pts

2nd Edith Ogilvie, Margaret Harmer, Adrienne Walsh, Mary Feighery 40 pts

3rd Margaret O’Rourke, Mary Moynihan, Kathleen Price, Patricia Walsh 37 pts (B6)

A Healthy and Happy New Year to all in the Senior Ladies Society and see you for our first competition of the New Year on January 6th. Entry Sheet is now available on the Notice Board.



Fixtures

Wednesday, 29 December

9.00am-10.51am Members Casual Golf

11.00am-12.00pm Visitors

12.09pm-3.55pm Members Casual Golf



Thursday, 30 December

9.00am-11.09am Members Casual Golf

11.18am-11.45am Visitors

11.54am-3.55pm Members Casual Golf



Friday, 31 December

9.00am-3.55pm Members Casual Golf



Saturday, 1 January, 2022

8.48am-1.27pm Ladies & Gent’s Semi-open Four Person Team.

1.36pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf



Sunday, 2 January

8.48am-1.27pm Ladies & Gent’s Semi-open Four Person Team.

1.36pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf



Monday, 03 January

8.48am-1.18pm Ladies & Gent’s Semi-open Four Person Team.

1.36pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf



Tuesday, 04 January

10.54am-11.57am / 1.54pm-4.00pm - Members Casual Golf



9.15am-10.45am / 12.06pm-1.45pm- Ladies Competitions to include 13/14 Hole, Nine Hole.



*Wishing all our Members a Happy and prosperous New Year. Stay safe.



