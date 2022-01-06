Ticket information for Mooncoin's Leinster Junior Hurling Championship Final on Saturday

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny
Ticket details have been announced ahead of Mooncoin's Leinster Junior Hurling Championship Final against Shamrocks of Offaly on Saturday afternoon.
The provincial decider takes place in UPMC Nowlan Park at 1.00pm and tickets must be bought in advance.
Tickets for Adults/Students/Senior Citizens cost €15 with Under 14's gaining free admission.
There is no concessions on Student/Senior Citizen tickets and there will be no ticket sales on matchday.
If you are heading to the game, you can buy tickets at this link- https://www.universe.com/events/aib-leinster-club-junior-hurling-final-mooncoin-kk-v-shamrocks-oy-tickets-06592F
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.