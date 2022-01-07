Kilkenny People Weekly Golf Notes

Castlecomer Golf Club

Winter Series

Results, Winter Series 13-hole competition (round nine), sponsored by Forde’s Eurospar, Castlecomer, December 27 to January 2: 1 Tony Cooper (21), 34pts; 2 Paul Buggy (13), 32pts; gross Damian Knox (3), 24pts (b7); 3 Anthony Dillon (12), 30pts (last hole).

MEETING

The annual meeting of the Men’s Club was successfully held via Zoom on December 30.

Kilkenny Golf Club

Course Closure

Following the recent heavy rainfall over the Christmas period the Committee have made a decision to give the course a rest and to close it from this Saturday to Friday, January 14 inclusive.

It is proposed to aerate the fairways and approaches and to do some work on the greens.

As a result, there will be no weekend competitions on Saturday, and Sunday. Also, there will be no Ladies Competition on Tuesday January 11, and no Seniors Competition on Thursday January 13.

The Timesheet for the Senior Gents this Thursday, January 6, will go ahead, weather permitting and also the timesheets for Casual golf for the rest of this week up to and including Friday.

Annual General Meeting 2021

The AGM of the Joint Club will take place on Thursday, January 13 at 7.30pm.

The meeting will be a Webinar and held over Zoom and further details as regards logging in etc. will be forwarded prior to the date of the meeting.

MOTIONS

Notice of motions must be submitted, seven days, prior to the AGM and must be received by close of business tomorrow (Thursday).

Everyone, entitled to attend the AGM, who has an e-mail address on our Club V1 system will receive the Notice of the Meeting and the Accounts for 2021 by e-mail.

Those who do not have an email will receive same by post.

Hard copies are available from the office.

Saturday Crosscard

Following the Christmas break and the closure of the course this week, the Saturday Cross-card will re-commence on Saturday, January 15th.

Full details of times etc. will be available in next Tuesdays notes.

Results- Semi- Open Four Person Team

1. P J Martin 11 ( 7), Eamon Brennan 13 (9), Shane Farrelly 6 (4) Johna Culhane 21 (14) 71 Pts.

2. Brian Spratt (8 (5) Emmet Boland 7 (5) Conor Boland 6 (4) Dave Hurley Blessington Lakes 17 ( 11) 69 Pts (B7).

3. Denis Butler 10 (7) Peter Mulhall Comer 17 (11) Ger Mullan Comer 21 ( 14) Martin O’Donnell Comer 19 (13) 69 Pts (B7).

4. Tom Sloyan 9 (6) Neville Coen 2(1) Ollie O’Connor 10 (7) Edward Burke 15 (10) 69 Pts.

Saturday Cross-card Fourball

Competition will re-commence on Saturday , January 15.

Senior Gents

Following the cancellation of last year’s AGM, disappointingly we find we have similar conditions this year, leading to the cancellation of our normal AGM, taking place following golf.

It has therefore been decided that our 2021 AGM will be held online, via Zoom, on Thursday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Full details as regards logging in etc. will be forwarded in advance of the date of the meeting.

Nomination forms for the positions of Secretary, Treasurer and Committee can be obtained by emailing the Society Secretary at jodwyer10@gmail.com

Nomination forms will also be available tomorrow (Thursday) and must be submitted by January 13.

With no golf on the 13th, members may leave their nominations into the office for the attention of the Society Secretary.

Notices of motion must be submitted, to the Secretary, seven days prior to the AGM - Thursday, January 13.

Any suggestions you may have or any topics you want addressed at the AGM can also be submitted prior to January 13.

SWING STUDIO

With the golf course closing for play this Saturday (8th) for the week, the Swing Studio will remain open during this period.

Members can avail of this facility to book a lesson, arrange a club fitting, or book a fourball on one of the many courses available.

For full details please contact the Pro Shop on 056-7761730.

LADIES RESULTS- 14 HOLE STABLEFORD

1. Valerie Duncan (23), 31 (B9), 2. Mary Norton (12), 30

NINE HOLE STABLEFORD

1. Mary Browne (15), 17 (B6), 2. Mary Hickey (10), 17

SENIOR LADIES

Following the Christmas break our regular Thursday golf will resume tomorrow (Thursday).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, January 5: 9.15am-4.00pm Members Casual Golf

Thursday, January 6: 8.00am-9.00am Members Casual Golf, 9.10am-11.10am Senior Ladies, 10.20am-1.30pm Senior Gent’s

Friday, January 7: 9.06am-4.00pm Members Casual Golf

Saturday, January 8 to Friday, January 14: Course Closed.