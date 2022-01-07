Search

07 Jan 2022

St Martin’s on top in Under-15 football final

St.Martins 4-8 Young Irelands 2-5

St Martin’s on top in Under-15 football final

St Martin’s captain Aaron Farrell receives the Under-15 Roinn B Football Trophy from Bord Na nÓg Chairman Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

St Martin’s landed their first Duggan Steel under-15 Roinn B Football title since 2000 when they saw off Young Irelands (Gowran) in a well contested final played under lights in Muckalee.

The opening exchanges were frantic with Michael Ruane converting a placed ball to put the home side ahead before Thomas Langton responded with a fine point.

Michael Keane and Jim Conlon swapped points before a searing solo run from Colin Hayes had the saints back in front.

James O’Neill landed a cracker of a goal. Feeding off a Aaron Farrell break, the dynamic full-forward cracked the ball home off his weaker foot.

In the twinkling of an eye Cian Phelan had the green flag waving down the other end after Jake Byrne codded the St Martin’s defence creating a huge amount of space for the centre forward to goal to leave it 1-3 to 1-2 at the water break.

The exchanges in the third quarter were even but the Saints’ eye for goal was in with Adam Morrissey and Ruane pointing before Ewan Buggy got on the end of a Hayes delivery and duly sent the green flag waving.

Kieran Timmins responded with a fine point but Martin’s struck just at the death of normal time with a vital goal as O’Neill fed off a pass from Farrell after neat work from Tadgh Power which saw the full-forward slam the ball into the bottom corner to leave the home side 3-5 to 1-2 up.

Straight from the off Ruane increased the lead with a converted free, but the men clad in white and red tore into their opponents. They played some gifted football over the next 15 minutes, with a point from Mikey Keating and a cracking goal from Byrne the minimum they deserved for all the pressure they exerted.

However, O’Neill settled the young Saints’ nerves when he plundered a fourth goal to leave it 4-6 to 2-4 at the third water break.

Again Young Irelands’ owned the ball but only had a Shane Simpson point for their efforts as custodian Luke Cahill twice thwarted their efforts with two superb saves. O’Neill and Ruane tacked on points in the dying embers of the game.

There was great delight at the final whistle amongst the large crowd as captain Aaron Farrell lifted the cup.

It was a real team performance from the St Martin’s men who had to withstand large periods of Gowran pressure.

St Martin’s: Luke Cahill, Jack Dooley, Thomas Shore, Tadgh Power, Patrick Coughlan, Matthew Bolger, Jack Coogan, Aaron Farrell (Capt), Colin Hayes (0-1) Ewan Buggy (1-0) Michael Keane (0-1) , Michael Ruane (0-3), Adam Morrissey ( 0-1), James O’Neill (3-2), Aaron Fox.

Young Irelands: Richard Nolan, David Langton, James Brennan, Ruairí Phelan, Mathew Murray, Kieran Timmins (0-1), Sam Brennan, Jake Kelly, Darragh Doyle, Thomas Langton (0-1), Cian Phelan (1-0), Jim Conlon (0-1), Mikey Keating (0-1), Jake Byrne (1-0), Shane Simpson (0-1).

Referee: Sean McMahon (Erin’s Own)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media