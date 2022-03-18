Kilkenny striker Raggett fires Ireland to victory

Mikey Raggett was the man of the moment as the Republic of Ireland made a winning start to their Centenary Shield campaign.

The Kieran's College student struck a second half winner as John McShane’s scholars scored a hard fought victory over an impressive Scottish outfit in Home Farm FC on St Patrick's Night.

Scotland stunned the large Irish contingency midway through the first period. Dunfermline pupil Che Reilly had the visitors in front against the run of play with the only real chance on goal, a deflected effort which deceived Reece Byrne (Oatlands College) in the Irish goal to register the opener with 22 minutes on the clock.

The Irish equaliser came just past the half hour mark as Michael McCullagh (Coláiste Bhaile Cháir) turned supplier for Lennon Gill (St Benildus College, Stillorgan) to latch onto a splendid through ball to slot past the Scottish netminder Liam Russell.

The Irish missed a gilt edged opportunity to extend their tally and go ahead six minutes from the break but Russell palmed away a Raggett penalty. It was all square at the interval.

Having scored in the first half, Lennon Gill set up Raggett for the winner. Gill dispossessed a Scottish defender to play a beautiful ball into the Kilkenny student. Raggett gave Russell little opportunity between the posts for Ireland’s second of the night 10 minutes into the restart.

The luck of the Irish shone over Whitehall as the Scots saw an effort hit the crossbar. There was also some last ditch defending by Charlie O’Brien (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), ensuring the Irish kept their lead when he cleared a dangerous ball from a Scottish set-piece right at the death.

McShane was delighted with the contribution of the team as a unit with Cruise, McCullagh, O’Brien, O’Donovan and both goal-scorers deserving some well deserved plaudits.

The next test for the Irish scholars is a meeting with rivals Northern Ireland as they travel to Maginn Park, Buncrana for another epic outing.

This fixture is always one that interests the nation and March 31 will be no different. The Northern Ireland crew have played twice, won one, lost one and have England in a tantalising crunch encounter next Friday before they play the Republic a week later. A must win in Belfast, if Frankie Wilson’s side wish to retain their 2019 title.

The Republic of Ireland will be lifted by last night’s performance as they plan for their remaining fixtures in the series. With the two home games concluding in the next fortnight, the Irish have away trips to Eastleigh on April 8 and a conclusion to the tournament on April 21 in Caernarfon. With Irish eyes smiling, the Republic will be hoping to be in with a fighting chance of taking the crown this season.

Republic of Ireland Schools: Reece Byrne (Oatlands College), Michael Keyes (Malahide Community School), John O’Donovan (Clonakilty Community College), Eanna Clancy (St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Charlie O’Brien (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), Tadhg Walsh (St Joseph’s CBS, Fairview), Michael McCullagh (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Steven Healy (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), Lennon Gill (St Benildus College, Stillorgan), Mikey Raggett (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Kieran Cruise (St Benildus College, Stillorgan). Subs: Alex Healy Byrne (Glanmire Community College) for Keyes (71), David Tarmey (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir) for McCullagh (79), Darragh Reilly (St Gerald’s College, Castlebar) for Cruise (83).

Scotland Schools: Liam Russell, Gavin Hamilton, Jay Burns, John Binnie, Matthew Strachan, Kenneth MacInnes, Lewis Gibson, Lewis Lorimer, Che Reilly, Lucas Stenhouse, Jonathan Steel. Subs: Rayan Mohammed for Stenhouse (HT), Brodie Watt for Hamilton (HT), Ben Lamont for Reilly (68), Bayley Klimionek for Binnie (77), Oliver Brander for Lorimer (77).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin)