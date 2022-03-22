Saturday night lights for Kilkenny and Cork

Richie Reid and Jack O'Connor in action during last year's All-Ireland Hurling Championship Semi-Final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The dates, times, and venues have been announced for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals.
Cork will play Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday evening at 7.15pm while Wexford will play Waterford in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon at 3.45pm.
The Kilkenny and Cork clash will be a repeat of last year's thrilling All-Ireland semi-final and Brian Cody's Cats will be aiming to reach a league decider for the first time since 2018.
Both games will be televised live on TG4.
Allianz Hurling Division 1 Semi-Finals
Saturday, March 26
Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15pm (TG4)
Sunday, March 27
Wexford v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm (TG4)
