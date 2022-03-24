Kilkenny CBS see off St Peter's in Leinster Junior A Hurling Semi-Final

A brace of goals in the closing five minutes of the game saw Kilkenny CBS overcome St. Peter’s in the Leinster Post-Primary Schools Junior A Hurling Semi-Final in Power Park, Wexford on Wednesday afternoon. The CBS led by two points prior to the two goals and had already started to take control of the game.

The first of those late goals was an unfortunate own goal when the ball bounced out of a St. Peter’s defender’s hand into his own net, giving the goalie no chance of stopping the ball. That goal sapped the morale of the home side as the Kilkenny boys dominated for the remainder of the game.

There was little between two evenly matched sides, though, for much of the game and the eight-point margin at the finish was harsh on St. Peter’s.

St. Peter’s corner-forward Joe O’Leary proved to be a real handful for the CBS in the first half. He popped over the first point of the game and five minutes later he set up his colleague Jason Rossiter for a goal for the home side.

A period of pressure from the CBS saw the Kilkenny school get the first of their four goals on 10 minutes when the impressive Greg Kelly shot to the net after good build up play from Ruaidhri Galway. St. Peter’s were the better team for the remainder of the first half with midfielder Eoghan Cassin and corner forward Jack Rossiter unerring from play and frees.

Despite the St. Peter’s pressure, the CBS attacked down the field with Niall Drennan laying off the ball to the superb Ryan Corcoran who scored his side’s second goal. Both sides hit a brace of points prior to the interval, leaving Peter’s ahead by a single point 1-9 to 2-5 at half time.

Scores were at a premium in the third quarter as defences dominated. Bobby Brennan, Michael Stynes and Bill Whelan stood out for in the CBS defence as the Kilkenny school’s rearguard grew in confidence during the second half.

The sides were still level on seventeen minutes, but the final quarter belonged to the CBS with sporadic St. Peter’s attacks being well defended by the visitors. Points from Niall Drennan, Ryan Corcoran (free) and Billy Fitzpatrick pushed the margin out to a goal and when Eoghan Cassin pointed a free for St. Peter’s extra time loomed.

The pendulum swung firmly in favour of the CBS when the home side conceded that unfortunate own goal and any hope St. Peter’s had of getting back into the game was ended when Shane Culleton scored a fourth goal for the CBS after he was brilliantly set up by Ruaidhri Galway.

Kilkenny CBS were forced to line out without a couple of key players. They had to work hard against a strong St. Peter’s with the Kilkenny school’s commitment and determination key in securing a deserved victory, even if the winning margin was harsh on the home side.

Best for the CBS were Bobby Brennan, Michael Stynes, Bill Whelan, Ruaidhri Galway, Ryan Corcoran and Greg Kelly. The home side had good performers in Jack Hennessy, Eoghan Cassin, Eoin Sinnott, Matthew Bishop, Joe O’Leary and Jason Rossiter.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny CBS- Ryan Corcoran (1-6, 0-5 frees); Greg Kelly (1-1); Billy Fitzpatrick (0-2); Shane Culleton (1-0); St. Peter’s OG (1-0); Alex Cass, Niall Carpenter and Niall Drennan (0-1 each).

St. Peter’s - Jason Rossiter (1-5, 0-5 frees); Eoghan Cassin (0-4, 0-1 free & 0-1 ’65); Eoin Sinnott (0-2); Joe O’Leary and David McCarthy (0-1 each).

Kilkenny CBS- Billy O’Sullivan; Matthew Bolger; Bobby Brennan; Christy Murphy; James Bergin; Michael Stynes; Bill Whelan; Ruaidhri Galway; Donnchadh Hennessy; Greg Kelly; Ryan Corcoran; Alex Cass; Niall Drennan; Shane Culleton; Billy Fitzpatrick.

Subs – Niall Carpenter and Rory Harrison.

St. Peter’s - John Sunderland; Niall Furling; Matthew Bishop; Diarmuid Roche; Adam O’Connor; Jack Hennessy; Jamie Lambert; David McCarthy; Eoghan Cassin; Liam Cooney; Eoin Sinnott; Eric O’Gorman; Joe O’Leary; Paddy Berry; Jason Rossiter.

Referee – Sean Whelan (Wexford).