Soccer- ’Booters off to winning start in McCalmont Cup

On a quiet weekend of soccer action, the opening round of the McCalmont Cup took centre stage with Stoneyford and Freebooters meeting last Sunday morning in Knocktopher.

City side Freebooters went into the game as heavy favourites and they showed their class in recording a 4-0 success.

Jack Cornally, Joe Banville, Sean Bolger and Ben Ryan all got on the scoresheet for ’Booters as they proved too strong for the home side.

Freebooters’ second string side were also in action last Sunday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ormonde Villa in Garringreen in the Junior Intosport.ie Division 1 League.

Things will be a lot more hectic this weekend with eight more games down for decision in the McCalmont Cup.

Highview Athletic and Evergreen 46 meet at the Kells Road on Saturday afternoon before seven more fixtures take place a day later.

The top two in the Junior St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division are also on cup duty with Evergreen and Freebooters travelling away to Oliver Bond and Beechwood FC respectively in the O’Neills Leinster Junior Cup.



There are also two big league games taking place with Clover United and Deen Celtic colliding in the Premier Division in Rathdowney, Co Laois while St Canice’s and Freshford Town meet in a big top of the table clash at the Waterbarracks in Division Two. A win for either side would go a long way towards sealing the title.