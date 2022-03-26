Rebels resurgence denies Cats in Division 1 league semi-final

Kilkenny put up a stern show but in the end a fast finishing Cork side had too much firepower as the Rebels ran out 1-27 to 2-20 winners in the Division 1 National League Semi-Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Kilkenny came into the game on the back of impresssive victories over Dublin and Waterford and Brian Cody's side had a blistering opening when racing into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead with Mossy Keoghan finding the net in the second minute.

That advantage was soon pushed out to six points with Billy Ryan and Eoin Cody proving very destructive in the opening quarter and while Cork got back level by the 20th minute, Kilkenny soon regained control.

Back to back efforts from Ryan and David Blanchfield settled the visitors before Keoghan doubled his goal tally on the half hour mark.

Cork responded with points from Shane Barrett and Patrick Horgan and at the end of a top class half of hurling, Kilkenny led 2-12 to 0-14.

Kilkenny only worked the umpires eight times in the second half though and within ten minutes of the restart, the teams were back on level terms (0-20 to 2-14).

Kilkenny looked like they steadied the ship when Alan Murphy, John Donnelly and Eoin Cody all found the range but like in last years All-Ireland semi-final, their opponents were rampant in the final quarter.

Horgan, Conor Lehane and Darragh Fitzgibbon all knocked over points and when Fitzgibbon then rattled the net to the delight of the majority in attendance, the Rebels crept home and in the process sealed a league final spot as they won out by four points in the end.

Teams and Scorers

Cork- Patrick Horgan (0-9 ,0-8f), Conor Lehane (0-6 ,0-3f), Darragh Fitzgibbon (1-3), Alan Connolly (0-4), Shane Kingston, Shane Barrett, Robbie O’Flynn, Tim O’Mahony, Ciaran Joyce (0-1 each.)

Kilkenny- Martin Keoghan (2-0), A Murphy (0-6 ,0-4f), E Cody, B Ryan (0-4 each), Padraig Walsh (0-2), David Blanchfield, Cian Kenny, Cillian Buckley, John Donnelly (0-1 each.)

Cork- Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Daire O'Leary, Damien Cahalane; Robert Downey, Mark Coleman, Ciaran Joyce; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Ger Millerick; Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Barrett, Conor Lehane, Alan Connolly, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston.

Subs- Tim O'Mahony for D O'Leary h-t, Seamus Harnedy for Barrett 46 mins, Conor Cahalane for Kingston 52 mins, Jack O'Connor for Horgan 58 mins, Sam Quirke for Millerick 69 mins.

Kilkenny- Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Conor Delaney; Mikey Carey, Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield; Cian Kenny, Cillian Buckley; Walter Walsh, Eoin Cody, Alan Murphy; Billy Ryan, Padraig Walsh, Martin Keoghan.

Subs- James Maher for Kenny 45 mins, John Donnelly for Keoghan 60 mins, Richie Reid for Buckley 63 mins.

Referee- Sean Stack (Dublin)