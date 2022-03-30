Kilkenny Under 14's claim Leinster football title

With only five minutes to the final whistle, only one point separated Kilkenny and Laois in the U14 Division 4 Leinster Championship Final. The final score line of 2-7 to 1-4 portrays how excruciatingly close this cracker of a match was for most of the game.

The match started out at a high intensity and the fast pace and determination of each player on the pitch didn’t let up until referee Paul McCaughey blew the final whistle. The first score of the match came two minutes in from Rebecca Cahill of Laois which was followed a few minutes later by another point for Laois. These were to be the only two scores of the first quarter despite massive pressure put on both defensive lines and a penalty awarded to Laois.

After the first water break it was Laois again who scored with a fine point from Ava Dempsey pushing them into a three point lead. However, a determined Cliodhna Malone stepped up to take a penalty for Kilkenny and made no mistake in finding the back of the Laois net, to make it a draw game at half time.

It was an electric start from both sides in the second half where the intensity managed to reach fever pitch for the third quarter. Laois piled on the pressure and looked sure to have a goal but were denied by the post, while Kilkenny kept their cool to tally up three points to give them the lead at the second water break.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Kilkenny’s Amy O’Shea showed her skills with a fine solo run capped off with a fine point. Laois were quick to reply with a point but a well taken free from Cliodhna Malone kept the Cats four points to the fore.

Laois kept the attack going and were rewarded with a goal narrowing the gap to just a single score with five minutes left on the clock. The tension was palpable from both sidelines, knowing the next score was crucial.

Laois looked like they would advance, but the commendable Kilkenny backline broke down the attacks each time to feed the ball up the field where Kilkenny managed three more scores before the end of the game, including a well-placed goal by Emily Phelan.

Well done to both sides on a fantastic display of football that was a credit to both management teams. On a final scoreline of 2-7 to 1-4, both sides will now prepare for the All Ireland series.

KILKENNY: Emma Daly, Kerri Maguire, Katelyn Moore, Anna Morrissey, Ali Greany, Danica Tervit-Kruger, Caroline Coughlan, Mia Dunne, Lily Ryan, Katie Dunphy, Emily Phelan, Cliodhna Malone, Kate Ryan, Amy O Shea, Maria Ryan.

Subs: Eva Tynan, Katie O Shea, Roisin Bass, Sian Bolger, Jill Dalton, Naomi Kerr, Emma Connelly, Chloe Tennyson, Chloe Teehan, Sarah Donlan, Laura Treacy, Roisin Foley, Emma Devoy, Ruth Purcell, Aoife Dillon.

LAOIS: Doireann Brennan, Kayla O'Mara, Laoise Dunne, Lauren Mulhall, Abbey O'Shea, Emma Malone, Katie Lyons, Katie Kavanagh, Caoimhe Drennan, Clodagh Fingleton, Lara Culleton, Zuzanna Puciato, Rebecca Cahill, Sarah McDonald, Leah Farrell.

Subs: Enya Costigan, Jayne Hyland, Maya Donoaghue, Katie O'Reilly, Lucie O'Reilly, Ella Fitzpatrick, Reiltin Hooney, Kate Moloney, Ellie Keane, Lucy Browne, Hannah McNamee, Ava Dempsey, Ava Kelly, Aoibhinn Russell, Niamh Dundon.

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath)