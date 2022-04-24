Beginners wanted as Marble City Cyclers get back on the road

Would you like to learn to be a road cyclist?

Would you like to be able to ride the 77km Tour de Kilkenny on July 30? The Marble City Cyclers may have the answers!

The Marble City Cyclers have resumed their beginners and return to cycling sessions. The sessions, which are held at 7pm on Mondays, are a great way to gradually improve proficiency and fitness through cycling. The session is also a great opportunity for people who have previously cycled, but have not done so for a while, to return to this healthy hobby.

Traditionally one of the targets that many beginners look at is completing the 77km route of Tour de Kilkenny, a huge event which returns to the cycling calendar on July 30.

The sessions are the best way to become a road cyclist as people will learn how to cycle safely in a disciplined group. As well as learning all the techniques needed to become an integral part of a cycling peloton, people will learn how to manouevre at speed and to manage themselves safely on the road.

In addition participants will gradually improve fitness and develop their capacity to travel substantial distances on a bike.

Group cycling is much more fun than solo efforts and is a most sociable and healthy hobby.

To join the group people must have a road bike in good working condition. This means having dropped handlebars and no baggage. Bikes must have working brakes while all participants must have a cycling helmet. A water bottle is important too.

Spins will be held every Monday at 7pm beginning from Laharts Garages, Waterford Road. The spins are guided by club members.

Further information on these spins or on how to join the Marble City Cyclers, who have over 130 members in the area, is available from Tommy, tel 086-8192947 or Betty, tel 086-8600899.