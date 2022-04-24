Search

24 Apr 2022

In Pictures- Delightful night for Kilkenny tennis club’s doubles finals

Robert Cribbin

24 Apr 2022 8:43 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Pictured after the Ladies Grade Four doubles final were (from left:) Ray Le Blanc (sponsor), Jacqui O’Brien and Sabrina Bass (winners), Hilda Anthony and Tina O’Connor (runners-up) and Colin Dawson (tournament director)

It was all go on the courts as the members of Kilkenny Tennis Club competed in the finals of the Ceramica Doubles League at Archersfield.

On a great night of competition - some matches lasted three hours - players battled it out for prizes.

The club has also announced details of the Hibernian Hotel Hardcourt Singles League. A record 177 players signed up for the competition and will be vying to book a spot in finals night on Saturday, May 28

Winners of the categories were: Bratislav Dimitrijevic & Benny O’Regan, Men’s Division Three; Marcel Bruns & Richie Duffin, Men’s Division Four; Ray Kent & Noel Dawson, Men’s Division 5; Niall Hoyne & Declan Larkin, Men’s Division 7; Mags O’Driscoll & Nikki Freislova, Ladies Division One; Claire Bergin & Ciara O’Driscoll, Ladies Division Three; Sabrina Bass & Jackie O’Brien, Ladies Division Four; Siobhan Holden & Caroline Tynan, Ladies Division Five; Sarah O’Sullivan & Kay Phelan, Ladies Division Six; Kate Cullinane & Aideen Kennedy, Ladies Division Seven.

Click through to see all of the pictures.

