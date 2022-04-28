Search

28 Apr 2022

Shane Lowry confirmed to take part at Irish Open in Mount Juliet

Shane Lowry

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

28 Apr 2022 2:52 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Shane Lowry is the latest Irish Golf star to put his name into the hat in confirming that he will play in the Irish Open at Mount Juliet in July.

The 2019 Open Champion has been enjoying a rich vein of form in 2022 coming close to a third PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage and finishing tied for third at The Masters.

Lowry has always been a firm fan favourite amongst the Irish crowd, and they will have the opportunity to welcome him home for the first time since making his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits last September.

The Offaly man said he is relishing making the trip home for Ireland's premier golf tournament as he joins Waterford's Seamus Power in the field.

“I can’t wait to get home and tee it up at the Horizon Irish Open,” said Lowry.

“Everyone knows how much I love this tournament and how much I enjoy playing in front of my home fans, and they’re always so supportive of me so I’m excited to play in front of them again.

“I’ve been really happy with my form over the last few months and my game feels in great shape heading into the summer, so I really hope I can bring my best stuff to Mount Juliet Estate and put myself into contention come Sunday.

“There appears to be a huge amount of momentum around this tournament at the moment and it’s shaping up to be another incredible week at a superb venue.”

