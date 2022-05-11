Search

11 May 2022

Make-A-Wish Ireland announced as Official Charity of Horizon Irish Open until 2027

Make-A-Wish Ireland announced as Official Charity of Horizon Irish Open until 2027

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

11 May 2022 12:56 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Make-A-Wish Ireland has been announced as the Official Charity of the Horizon Irish Open until 2027, with the tournament’s title sponsor Horizon Therapeutics committing to long-term support of the charity which brings hope, strength and happiness to children with life-threatening conditions through granting their wishes.

The deal will see an annual fundraising drive at each of the next six editions of the island of Ireland’s national open, with Horizon promising to provide a match to the donations raised on site at Mount Juliet Estate for Make-A-Wish Ireland – which celebrates 30 years of granting wishes in Ireland.

To launch the partnership, Horizon and the DP World Tour have extended an invite for Peter McEnery – whose dreams came true as a 14-year-old by playing alongside Pádraig Harrington at the 2010 Irish Open thanks to Make-A-Wish Ireland – to play once again in this year’s Pro-Am alongside his golf hero.

McEnery, who lives with Cystic Fibrosis, was 14 years old when his wish came true to play alongside the three-time Major winner at Killarney Golf Club 12 years ago, when he also received a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience at the historic national open.

Now 26, McEnery is a four handicap golfer and credits his experience 12 years ago through Make-A-Wish Ireland as the primary reason for his continued love of the game. He will represent the charity at the Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am with the hope of raising awareness of its incredible work.

There will be multiple fundraising activations on site at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open, which takes place at Mount Juliet Estate from June 30 – July 3, including the Mega Putt Challenge in the Championship Village.

Fans will also be given the opportunity to donate when they purchase tickets for the tournament through the DP World Tour’s official ticketing website.

First played in 1927, the Horizon Irish Open is one of the world’s most famous national opens, boasting former champions such as Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Jon Rahm.

Mount Juliet last year hosted the island of Ireland’s national open for the first time since 1995 and for just the fourth time in the event’s history, with Australia’s Lucas Herbert triumphing in front of sell-out crowds at the County Kilkenny venue.

After that hugely successful hosting, the tournament returns to Mount Juliet this summer, with Sunday tickets already completely sold-out after unprecedented demand. Padraig Harrington will join his fellow countrymen Séamus Power and Shane Lowry in the field, with many more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media