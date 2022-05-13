Search

13 May 2022

Fundraiser to upgrade tennis court at Kilmacow Sports Complex

Kilkenny People Reporter

13 May 2022 3:00 PM

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a community group in Kilmacow in the hopes of raising funds for an important local resource, the Sports Complex.

Title to all the lands of Sports Complex has now been secured for the Community and Clubs based in Kilmacow and all associated debt and mortgages have now been cleared.

The committee has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for improvements to the local amenity.

The organisers used the fundraising page to write, “This year we are looking to continue these improvements with an upgrade to the Tennis Court. People will be aware that the surface of the Tennis Court has deteriorated in recent years and it is no longer fit for purpose. Some improvements and an upgrade to the ladies toilets are also envisaged for later this year so we expect to have an additional spend requirement this year of between €5,000 and €8,000 on these two projects…Our target this year is €10,000 and be assured that every euro donated will be put to work towards maintaining and improving the Sports Complex.”

The Go FundMe page can be found here- https://www.gofundme.com/f/ 2022-kilmacow-sports-complex- upkeep-maintenance

 

