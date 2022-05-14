Kilkenny goal threat sees them ease past Dublin in Leinster Championship

A superb second half display saw Kilkenny return to winning ways as they overpowered Dublin at a sun drenched Parnell Park.

Mossy Keoghan and TJ Reid netted the goals for the winners and despite the 17 point winning margin, Brian Cody's men rarely hit top gear after their opponents meekly gave way.

Kilkenny made five changes in total from the Galway defeat a couple of weeks ago and apart from the injured Huw Lawlor they were all tactics based with Conor Delaney, Richie Reid, Alan Murphy, Cian Kenny and Mossy Keoghan all getting starts.

All of the alterations worked a treat though with Cian Kenny getting four points from play to add to Mossy Keoghan pouncing for a pair of goals in his final 2-1 tally.

The game was a contest for much of the first period as Kilkenny made good use of playing against the wind with Keoghan's 27th minute effort seperating the sides at the break (1-11 to 0-11).

Donal Burke kept Dublin in touch with superb acccuracy from placed balls but the home side relied too heavily on the ace free taker and once Reid and Keoghan added further goals, the game was over as a contest.

Kilkenny sauntered home as they knocked over points from all angles with Reid, Keoghan, Kenny, Adrian Mullen, Richie Reid and Alan Murphy all putting in big displays.

It all means that a win at home to Wexford in the final game next week will assure the Noresiders of a place in the provincial decider.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Martin Keoghan 2-1, TJ Reid 1-7 (0-5f), Adrian Mullen 0-5, Cian Kenny 0-4, Alan Murphy 0-3, Eoin Cody 0-2, John Donnelly, Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan 0-1 each.

Dublin- Donal Burke (0-7f) 0-9, Conor Burke 0-2, Chris Crummey, Fergal Whitely, Daire Gray, Riain McBride, Eamonn Dillion and Mark Schutte 0-1 each.

Kilkenny- Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Conor Delaney, Tommy Walsh; Michael Carey, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Adrian Mullen; Walter Walsh, TJ Reid, Padraig Walsh; Cian Kenny, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

Subs- John Donnelly for W.Walsh h-t, Billy Ryan for P.Walsh 48 mins, Conor Fogarty for Murphy 59 mins, Cillian Buckley for Mullen 66 mins, David Blanchfield for Butler 68 mins.

Dublin- Seán Brennan; James Madden, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; Donnacha Ryan, Paddy Smyth, Daire Gray; Conor Burke, Chris Crummey; Danny Sutcliffe, Rian McBride, Donal Burke; Fergal Whitely, Ronan Hayes, Aidan Mellett.

Subs- Mark Schutte for Mellett 33 mins, Eamon Dillion for Hayes 55 mins, Andrew Dunphy for Gray 59 mins, John Bellew for O'Donnell 63 mins, Davy Keogh for McBride 66 mins.

Referee- Thomas Walsh (Waterford)