A look back to Kilkenny's last All-Ireland Under 21 title win

Colin Fennelly, J.J Farrell, T.J. Reid, James Dowling, and Nicky Cleere celebrate their side's victory. Bord Gais GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
You have to go back to 2008 for the last time Kilkenny lifted the All-Ireland title.
The grade, which was for under-21 players at the time, saw the Cats beat Tipperary by 2-13 to 0-15 with Matthew Ruth hitting 2-2 for Michael Walsh’s side in Croke Park.
Richie Hogan helped himself to 0-6 while TJ Reid - both won senior All-Irelands a week earlier - scored 0-2.
The win saw Kilkenny complete the clean sweep of hurling titles that year with victories over Waterford (senior and intermediate) and Galway (minor).
The 2008 under-21 team, which featured a number of future senior stars, was: Colin McGrath; Paul Murphy, Kieran Joyce, Eoin O’Shea; Lester Ryan, Paddy Hogan, Neal Prendergast; James Dowling (captain), Niall Walsh; Colin Fennelly, Nickey Cleere, TJ Reid; Matthew Ruth, John Mulhall, Richie Hogan.
Subs: Jonjo Farrell for N Cleere, Joe Maher for J Dowling, Mark Bergin for JJ Farrell, James Norris, Kieran Mooney, David Langton, Richie Dollard, Martin Walsh, PJ Rowe.
Colin Fennelly, J.J Farrell, T.J. Reid, James Dowling, and Nicky Cleere celebrate their side's victory. Bord Gais GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.