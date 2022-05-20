Search

20 May 2022

A look back to Kilkenny's last All-Ireland Under 21 title win

Colin Fennelly, J.J Farrell, T.J. Reid, James Dowling, and Nicky Cleere celebrate their side's victory. Bord Gais GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Robert Cribbin

20 May 2022 7:28 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

You have to go back to 2008 for the last time Kilkenny lifted the All-Ireland title.

The grade, which was for under-21 players at the time, saw the Cats beat Tipperary by 2-13 to 0-15 with Matthew Ruth hitting 2-2 for Michael Walsh’s side in Croke Park.

Richie Hogan helped himself to 0-6 while TJ Reid - both won senior All-Irelands a week earlier - scored 0-2.

The win saw Kilkenny complete the clean sweep of hurling titles that year with victories over Waterford (senior and intermediate) and Galway (minor).

The 2008 under-21 team, which featured a number of future senior stars, was: Colin McGrath; Paul Murphy, Kieran Joyce, Eoin O’Shea; Lester Ryan, Paddy Hogan, Neal Prendergast; James Dowling (captain), Niall Walsh; Colin Fennelly, Nickey Cleere, TJ Reid; Matthew Ruth, John Mulhall, Richie Hogan.

Subs: Jonjo Farrell for N Cleere, Joe Maher for J Dowling, Mark Bergin for JJ Farrell, James Norris, Kieran Mooney, David Langton, Richie Dollard, Martin Walsh, PJ Rowe.

