Search

26 May 2022

Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh named the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month

Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh named the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month

Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

26 May 2022 5:18 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's Miriam Walsh has been rewarded for her early season form after she was named  PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month in camogie for April.

The Tullaroan star scored three points as Kilkenny put neighbours Wexford to the sword in the preliminary round of the Leinster Senior Championship at the end of April before subsequently landing provincial honours a few weeks later.

Michelle Guckian (Leitrim) was the women's football recipient while Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) and Paul Conroy (Galway) are the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Awards winners for April in hurling and football respectively. 
 
Byrnes was impressive throughout the month of April, with his 6-point hauls from wingback against both Cork and Waterford making the Patrickswell man a potent attacking threat.  
 
Conroy played a crucial role as Galway beat last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo in the first round of the Connacht Football Championship, setting up multiple scores and grabbing three points of his own. 
 
After finishing as top scorer across all four league divisions, Michelle Guckian brought her impressive form into the Connacht Intermediate Championship, playing a key role in victories over Roscommon and Sligo on the path to the Connacht Final. 

The PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership. 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media