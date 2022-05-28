Club Championships are on the horizon for tennis fans

The French Open may be taking centre stage on the international tennis front this week, but the local focus is firmly fixed on the upcoming Club Championships.

Sponsored by Chancellors Mills this popular competition, which will run from June 5 to 18, features 30 available events to enter with Grades One to Seven catered for. Singles, men’s, ladies and mixed doubles events will be held, with members encouraged to enter promptly. Closing date for entry is Sunday.

Tournament entry is live and entry for members is online, via the usual tournament software package.

The cornerstone of the tennis club, this tournament has been running for over 140 years, having only been abandoned twice – 1941 and 2020!

Meanwhile the Singles League is coming to completion with finals down for decision on Saturday. A total of 183 players took part in the league.



Two local schools competed in the Leinster Primary School League recently in Archersfield. The Gaelscoil took on St Canice’s NS in an eagerly contested battle between the schools. This time the Gaelscoil took the spoils. Congrats to all who took part.

The next round will take place in Naas Tennis Club.

The Spring Junior Matchplay finished recently. A grand total of 135 of the club’s junior players took part in the league which was held over 10 weeks.

In what was a busy spell the popular tennis camps were held again this year following a hiatus with Covid. The camps were an ideal way for members to hone their skills, and for newcomers to try their hand at tennis.



A fundraising American Tournament will be held at the club on Saturday, June 11 at 6pm in aid of the valuable services of Cois Nore. It will be called the Colette Dalton Memorial Tennis Tournament.