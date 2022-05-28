Search

28 May 2022

Club Championships are on the horizon for tennis fans

Club Championships are on the horizon for tennis fans

Some of the happy faces of players who participated in the recent tennis camps at Kilkenny Tennis Club

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

28 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The French Open may be taking centre stage on the international tennis front this week, but the local focus is firmly fixed on the upcoming Club Championships.

Sponsored by Chancellors Mills this popular competition, which will run from June 5 to 18, features 30 available events to enter with Grades One to Seven catered for. Singles, men’s, ladies and mixed doubles events will be held, with members encouraged to enter promptly. Closing date for entry is Sunday.

Tournament entry is live and entry for members is online, via the usual tournament software package.

The cornerstone of the tennis club, this tournament has been running for over 140 years, having only been abandoned twice – 1941 and 2020!

Meanwhile the Singles League is coming to completion with finals down for decision on Saturday. A total of 183 players took part in the league.

Two local schools competed in the Leinster Primary School League recently in Archersfield. The Gaelscoil took on St Canice’s NS in an eagerly contested battle between the schools. This time the Gaelscoil took the spoils. Congrats to all who took part.

The next round will take place in Naas Tennis Club.

The Spring Junior Matchplay finished recently. A grand total of 135 of the club’s junior players took part in the league which was held over 10 weeks.

In what was a busy spell the popular tennis camps were held again this year following a hiatus with Covid. The camps were an ideal way for members to hone their skills, and for newcomers to try their hand at tennis.

A fundraising American Tournament will be held at the club on Saturday, June 11 at 6pm in aid of the valuable services of Cois Nore. It will be called the Colette Dalton Memorial Tennis Tournament.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media