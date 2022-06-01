Kilkenny Intermediate's open up championship with big win

On a scorcher of a day in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny took on Kildare in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group Two Round one clash.

It took a few misshit shots from both teams for the match to settle down.

Kildare opened the scoring after five minutes with two consecutive points, but a Therese Donnelly point soon got Kilkenny on the scoreboard.

Captain Shauna Treacy then added to Kilkenny’s tally before four more unanswered points, two from Emma Manogue, another from Shauna Treacy and one from Aisling Curtis, helped the hosts open up a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Kildare gained another point in reply from their powerful full forward Leah Sutton but Kilkenny were able to match them tit-for-tat with another point from midfielder Aisling Curtis.

Kildare free taker Emer Reilly was extremely accurate with her placed balls, many from difficult angles and her striking from well out the field was phenomenal as well.

She added a point to make the score 0-7 to 0-4.

Emma Manogue scored once again for Kilkenny but Emer Reilly then slotted over another point.

Both teams scored a point just before half-time, Kilkenny’s Laura Hegarty and another from Emer Reilly left the Cats ahead 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Laura Hegarty added another point just after half-time before Emer Reilly kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Lilywhites.

Two more Kilkenny points followed, one from full forward Ciara O’Keeffe and Therese Donnelly increased the Kittens lead slightly.

Emma Manogue then received a good ball in from a Ciara Murphy delivery that had her bounding towards the goal but she was brought down inside the big square resulting in a penalty.

Manogue stood over the penalty herself and despite a fine strike Kildare goalie Eimear Sterling had the reach and put the ball out for a 45.

Manogue once again stood over it, resulting in a score that left Kilkenny ahead 0-13 to 0-7.

The two free takers then swapped scores as Kilkenny continued to dominate.

Roisin Forde duly made a dangerous run towards the goal for Kildare but it was relief for the Kittens when she slotted over a point.

Manogue then added another point from a 45 before Ciara O’Keeffe rounded three players leaving her one on one with the goalie and she took a rasper of a shot resulting in a goal, putting the score 1-15 to 0-9.

Six more unanswered points from Kilkenny left them well in the driving seat.

Another score from Roisin Forde decreased the lead only slightly but Kilkenny regained the lead again with another point.

A last minute pointed free from Emer Reilly, left 14 points as the final difference between the two teams.

The highlight of the game was after the match when both teams took time to take pictures and sign autographs for young camógs that played at half time of their match.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny - Emma Manogue (0-7, 0-2f, 0-2 45’s), Ciara O’Keeffe (1-2), Therese Donnelly (0-4), Shauna Treacy (0-3), Aine Phelan (0-3, 0-1f, 0-1 45), Aisling Curtis (0-2), Laura Hegarty (0-1)

Kildare - Emer Reilly (0-6, 0-3f), Leah Sutton, Roisin Forde (0-2 each), Sophie Browne (0-1)

Kilkenny - Sinead Farrell; Jane Cass, Roisin Phelan, Aidenn O’Connor; Sinead O’Keeffe, Ciara Murphy, Niamh Leahy; Aisling Curtis, Aoife Cantwell; Shauna Treacy, Hannah Scott, Laura Hegarty, Therese Donnelly, Ciara O’Keeffe, Emma Manogue.

Subs- Tara Ronan for Hegarty 51 mins, Aine Phelan for Scott 51 mins, Rachel Brennan for Leahy 57 mins, Danielle Quigley for Donnelly 57 mins.

Kildare - Eimear Stirling; Grainne Noone, Maria Doyle, Kelly Perkins; Shauna Mulligan, Emma Barry, Nicole Malcolmson; Roisin Forde, Emma Kielty; Sophie Browne, Ciara Egan, Emer Reilly; Deirbhile Byrne, Leah Sutton, Niamh Hegarty.

Referee - Fintan McNamara (Clare)