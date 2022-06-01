Prize night for Kilkenny Floodlit League

It was a glittering night as the Kilkenny Floodlit League celebrated their 21st awards night on Friday.

The ceremony, which was held in Kyteler’s Inn, saw trophies were awarded in six competitions as well as player of year awards in Divisions One and Two.

The main winners in this season’s league were Egan’s Bar who won three competitions, League Championship, Division One League and the Floodlit Cup.

Kearns Butchers, in their first year of Floodlit soccer, won Division Two while Kitchen Solutions were Shield winners and Glendine FC won the Dalton Cup.

A long-standing supporter of the O’Neill Centre, this season’s competition raised €5,000 for the Centre.

Director of Services at the Centre Paula Rutkins accepted the cheque and thanked Floodlit League organisers Eamon Cleere and Gerry O’Keeffe as well as all participants for their generous donation.

In its 21 years of Floodlit soccer in Kilkenny the League has donated €283,000 to the O'Neill Centre.

Trophies on the night were presented by League sponsor John Dalton of Daltons Chancellor Mills.

Preparations are already underway for next season which will start in September/October. Any team wishing to enter can get all contact details on League website www.kffl.ie.

Full list of winner and runners up are:

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Winners - Egan’s Bar.

Runners-Up: Glendine FC.

Division 1 LEAGUE

Winners - Egans Bar.

Runners-Up: Glendine FC.

Division 2 LEAGUE

Winners - Kearns Butchers.

Runners-Up: Glen Rovers.

FLOODLIT CUP

Winners - Egan’s Bar.

Runners-Up: Skeough Utd.

SHIELD

Winners - Kitchen Solutions.

Runners-Up: Noreside FC.

DALTON CUP

Winners - Glendine FC.

Runners-Up: Kearns Butchers.

PLAYER OF YEAR Division 1

Billy McEnery (Egan’s Bar)

PLAYER OF YEAR Division 2

Alan O’Brien (Kearns Butchers)