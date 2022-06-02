Lisdowney all set for a fab 40th Sevens tournament

Back in 1982, in a small village in North Kilkenny, three wise men were putting together a formula which would help to develop and nurture under-age hurling for many years to come.

This brainchild was the development of the Lisdowney Sevens under-13 hurling tournament 40 years ago.

In the summer of 1982, former schoolteachers Larry Hamilton and Eamon Dunne, together with their colleague Eamon Nolan, who worked with Coca Cola, held the first ever Lisdowney Sevens tournament.

The tournament, which started off with eight teams, now involves 32 teams and is run over three weekends.



This is a tournament that has grown hugely in strength and popularity in the past 40 years.

The mechanics of the seven-a-side hurling game is very different in so many ways to the traditional 15 v 15 game of hurling. A player has to stay tight on their opponent when defending, when in possession of the ball and with no soloing a player needs to find a colleague in space or shoot on goal - it is definitely not as easy as it sounds!

Goals win matches and that is very true in a seven aside game where time is at a premium.



Many of the greats of Kilkenny hurling, DJ Carey, Cha Fitzpatrick, Tommy Walsh, Henry Shefflin and Jackie Tyrrell to name but a few have played in this tournament over the years. Some such names have won player of the tournament, a much sought-after award by up and coming under-13 players.

In recent years some of the Kilkenny greats like Tommy Walsh have been spotted back at the Lisdowney Sevens, Walsh coaching his club team to victory. Their participation is testament to the popularity of this tournament.



With Covid behind us the committee at Lisdowney GAA are delighted to be able to host the 40th Lisdowney Wind Farm Sevens under-13 tournament over three weekends this summer. Games will be played on July 16, 23 and 30.