03 Jun 2022

03 Jun 2022

Tennis- Roland Garros had nothing on the action in Archersfield

Tennis- Roland Garros had nothing on Archersfield!

Pictured at the Singles League prize ceremony were Deirdre Doyle (runner-up Ladies Grade Seven), Robert Cummins (President, Kilkenny Tennis Club) and Ailbhe Coulter (winner, Ladies Grade Seven)

03 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

While proceedings in Roland Garros have reached the competitive stage in Paris, the Kilkenny courts were just as busy as the finals of the Singles League took over Archersfield on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Hibernian Bar and Hotel, this competition was held over six weeks, attracting 183 players. The finals night provided some excellent competitive matches.

In the Men’s Grade One and Two club president Robert Cummins beat Jason Rochford. In the Ladies Section of the same grade Mags O’Driscoll beat Anne O’Mahony.

In Men’s Grade Three Bratislav Dimitrijevic beat Enda Roberts, while in the ladies section Bortha Woudsma beat Isha Mack.

The Men’s Grade Four competition saw Lar Ryan beat Bob Deevey while in the ladies Aifric Bolger beat Madeline Bulfin.

Men’s Grade Five was won by Noel Dawson, who beat Marcel Bruns. The ladies section saw Veronica Fagan et the better of Aoife O’Keeffe

In Men’s Grade Six John Hayes beat John Phelan. Marie Sheehan beat Niamh Moore in the ladies section. The ladies grade seven spoils went to Ailbhe Coulter, who beat Deirdre Doyle.

The next upcoming tournament for club players is the Club Championships, with the finals night being held on Saturday, June 18.

Congrats to local national schools, St Canice’s Co-Ed and Gaelscoil Osraí, who competed in the Leinster Primary School league, mixed final in Greystones Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday.

The Gaelscoil took and early lead in the mixed doubles, which was equalled by the St Canice’s boys doubles.

In a thrilling and tense girls’ doubles, St Canice’s took the honours in a championship tie-break to win the title.

