Kilkenny's Gavin Holohan helps Grimsby Town seal promotion to the English Football League

The Grimsby Town team that sealed promotion
Gavin Holohan was celebrating National League Playoff glory for the second successive season after he played his part in Grimsby Town's extra-time victory over Solihull Motors this afternoon.
The former Evergreen star tasted success with Hartlepool in 2021 and although only joining Grimsby in March, he still played a leading role in the clubs return to the English Football League.
The play-off final, taking place at West Ham's London Stadium, saw over 22,000 fans in attendance with around 13,000 backing Grimsby, who finished bottom of League Two last season.
Goals from John McAtee and Jordan Maguire-Drew secured promotion for Grimsby as they return to EFL at the first attempt.
Grimsby are the first side to finish as low as sixth to be promoted from the National League since the play-off format was restructured.
Holohan has previously played for Cork City, Waterford, Galway United and Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.
