Kilkenny see off New York to claim All-Ireland Junior football honours

The Kilkenny footballers made a rare appearance in Croke Park and came away with some silverware after they ran out 3-12 to 1-9 winners over New York in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Final.

Fresh from defeating London in Abbotstown on Friday evening, Christy Walshe's charges threatened to run away with proceedings when they led 0-5 to 0-0 after only eight minutes of play.

New York eventually found their feet with points from Conor Mathers and Mike Brosnan but the entirely native USA side were eventually overrun with Erins Own's Jamie Holohan getting the opening goal of the game to give the Cats 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

New York got the first two points of the second half and although Kilkenny replied with scores from Kevin Blanchfield and Jamie Holohan it was New York who seemed to have all the momentum when Brian Coughlan finished to the net in the 40th minute.

New York only scored three points over the remaining 20 minutes however as Kilkenny's extra power off the bench proved crucial.

Points from Mick Kenny, Shane Kelly and Ethan Phelan pushed the Kilkenny lead out to five points and while Shay McElligott replied with a pair of frees, the Cats sealed the win with goals in stoppage time from Kenny and John Walsh.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Mick Kenny (1-4, 0-4f), Jamie Holohan (1-2), John Walsh (1-0), Jim Culleton (0-2), Conor Hennessy, Shane Kelly, Kevin Blanchfield and Ethan Phelan (0-1 each)

New York- Brian Coughlan (1-1, 0-1f), Shay McElligot (0-4, 0-4f), Conor Mathers, Mike Brosnan (0-2 each)

Kilkenny- Killian Dunphy (Mullinavat); Shane Kelly (Mullinavat), Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Tom Kenny (Dicksboro); Kevin Blanchfield (Graiguenamanagh), Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own), Ger Malone (Mullinavat); Jim Culleton (Mullinavat), Tom Aylward (Mullinavat); Mick Kenny (Lisdowney), Mick Malone (Mullinavat), Conor Hennessy (Tullogher Rosbercon); Adam Mansfield (Mullinavat), Jamie Holohan (Erins Own), Rory Monks (Thomastown).

Subs- Ethan Phelan (Glenmore) for Monks h-t, John Walsh (Mullinavat) for Mansfield h-t, Shane Murphy (Glenmore) for Hennessy 44 mins, Shane Stapleton (Dicksboro) for Malone 51 mins, Joe Fennelly (Mullinavat) for Kelly 61 mins.

New York- Brendan Cole; Paidi Mathers, Conor Hogan, Peter Cronin; Dylan Curran, Jamie Boyle, Mike Boyle; Tiernan Mathers, Conor Rafferty; Kevin Loane, Mike Brosnan, Conor Mathers; Shay McElligot, Brian Coughlan, Danny Corridan.

Subs- Caolan Mathers for Rafferty h-t, Emmet Loughran for Loane 40 mins, Dylan Rooney for Cronin 51 mins, Ryan O'Neill for Hogan 55 mins, James Breen for Corridan 55 mins.

Referee- Barry Tiernan (Dublin)