18 Aug 2022

Injury rules Kilkenny's Mia Griffin out of European Championships road race

Kilkenny Sport

Injury has cost Glenmore's Mia Griffin a place in the road race at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

18 Aug 2022 10:22 PM

Email:

tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie

Injury has cost Mia Griffin a place in the women's road race at the European Championships.

The Glenmore native suffered a shoulder injury while racing for Ireland in the Madison event in Munich on Tuesday, the last day of indoor cycling at the championships. Griffin was in action with team-mate Lara Gillespie when she crashed on the track in the opening laps, but got up to finish the race and help Ireland to a top 10 finish, an improvement on the 13th place finish at last year’s European Championship.

Speaking after the race the 23-year-old said she had hoped to be fit for Sunday's road race but, in the last hour, Cycling Ireland have confirmed an injury to the ac joint in her shoulder means she will miss the competition. 

The injury brings to an end Griffin's involvement in the games. She had also competed in the points race in Germany, her first such event at a major championship. She finished ninth overall and was happy with her performance.

"I'm pretty happy with that," she said. "I wanted to learn as much as I could about the 200m track and race it as fast as I could. It was my first points race at a major championships so I'm pretty happy with how it went." 

Missing the road race will be a blow to Griffin, who has had some top performances on the road this year.

