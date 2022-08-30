Kilkenny SHL- Cody and Shamrocks strike late to deny defiant ’Comer

Shamrocks needed all their experience as they came from behind to beat Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) in an open senior hurling league affair on Saturday.

The Ballyhale boys currently sit top of the Group A table. A win against Tullaroan in their final game will see them advance to a league final.

Like in their last game against Lisdowney, the county champions were pushed right to the limit and Erin’s Own looked primed for victory when they led by three points at the 56th minute.

True to form though Shamrocks not only found a way to level up matters but they also snatched victory as they hit the last five points with Eoin Cody scoring three times.

It’s another significant victory for the Shamrocks as, barring defeat in the final game, they look primed to secure a place in the championship quarter-finals. With the likes of TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly, Joey Cuddihy and Patrick Mullen all still to return, they very much remain the team to beat in the race for the Tom Walsh Cup.

Shamrocks began the better and despite Adrian Mullen hitting a couple of early wides, they still led 0-6 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

Eoin Cody got Shamrocks up an running with back to back efforts from play before Castlecomer created a goal chance which saw Jack Buggy denied by Dean Mason.

Declan Dunne then got Erin’s Own off the mark in the seventh minute before Mullen, Cody and Eoin Kenneally all found the target as Shamrocks threatened to run riot.

Pat Hoban’s team also had a couple of opportunities for goal during that spell but ’Comer, led by Conor Fogarty, Conor Delaney and Ciaran Wallace, stood tall.

’Comer then worked themselves into the game with points from Stephen Daly who was superb throughout the contest and corner back Niall McMahon.

Mullen added his third point of the half in response as Shamrocks moved into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead before Comer bounced back with three points on the bounce.

Jack Buggy, from play and a free, kept the scoreboard ticking over on the back of Stephen Daly adding further to his tally.

Niall McMahon and Darragh Corcoran swapped efforts afterwards before Cody and Niall Shortall made it a three point game in favour of the Shamrocks.

’Comer weren’t going away though and points from Daly and Conor McMahon again got the gap back to one. That’s how the deficit stayed come the half-time whistle.

Brian Cody and Eoin Kenneally had briefly extended the Shamrocks lead but successive Buggy frees kept ’Comer well in touch.

The North Kilkenny outfit could have easily led at the change of ends too after Buggy found himself in space but his goalbound attempt was well blocked by Richie Reid who was an early substitute at the expense of the injured Darren Mullen.

While there was plenty of good hurling in the opening half, it still lacked the real intensity of a proper championship game but things definitely improved in that regard in the second period.

Shamrocks always looked like they had the edge and through points from Kenneally and Ronan Corcoran, they maintained the advantage at the start of the second half.

The favourites could have then put the contest to bed when Niall Shortall latched onto a long ball from Adrian Mullen but his effort was brilliantly saved by Sean Buggy. That incident seemed to turn the momentum of the game on its head.

Shamrocks would only score two more points between the 38th and 55th minutes as ’Comer seized a big chance.

Jack Buggy and Robert Moran levelled up the game before they edged their way in front via Buggy and Stephen Daly. The scoreboard now read 0-19 to 0-16 with 10 minutes remaining.

You get the feeling a goal would have been the nail in the Shamrocks effort at that stage; ’Comer had their chance as Dean Mason produced a crucial double save to deny Stephen Daly and Kevin Holland.

Shamrocks saw the light as a result and in the blink of an eye they were level through points from Darragh and Ronan Corcoran as well as an Eoin Cody free.

Cody was in and out of the game but he stood up when needed most as he hit the last two points in stoppage time to secure the victory.

Teams and Scorers



Shamrocks - Eoin Cody (0-9, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65); Adrian Mullen (0-3); Darragh Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran, Eoin Kenneally (0-2 each); Brian Cody, Niall Shortall, Liam Barron, Mark Gorman (0-1 each)

Erin’s Own - Jack Buggy (0-9, 0-6 frees); Stephen Daly (0-5); Niall McMahon (0-2); Conor McMahon, Declan Dunne, Darragh Brennan, Robert Moran (0-1 each)

Shamrocks - Dean Mason; Darren Mullen, Brian Butler, Killian Corcoran; Evan Shefflin, Darragh Corcoran, Dara Mason; Ronan Corcoran, Adrian Mullen; Brian Cody, Eoin Kenneally, Stephen Barron; Liam Barron, Eoin Cody, Niall Shortall.

Subs: Richie Reid for D Mullen (inj), seven mins; Eoin Reid for Dara Mason, h/t; Mark Gorman for B Cody, 40 mins; Paddy Hearne for L Barron, 54 mins.

Erin’s Own - Sean Buggy; Niall McMahon, Conor Delaney, Chris Korff; James Brennan, Ciaran Wallace, Conor McMahon; Conor Fogarty, Declan Dunne; Shane Feehan, Jack Buggy, Eoin Brennan; Stephen Daly, Dan Coogan, Darragh Brennan.

Subs: Jamie Holohan for Coogan, 13 mins; Robert Moran for E Brennan, 34 mins; Larry Carroll for Dunne, 50 mins; Kevin Holland for D Brennan, 50 mins.

Referee - Peter Burke (Emeralds).