Kilkenny receive eight nominations on PwC All-Star selection

Adrian Mullen is one of eight Kilkenny nominees
Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have garnered eight nominations in the 2022 PWC All-Stars after the 45 man list was announced this morning.
After also winning a third Leinster title on the trot, it is just reward for a very productive season even if the Cats eventually fell at the final hurdle.
Eoin Murphy was Kilkenny's sole recipient in 2021 and he has received another nomination where Limerick's Nickie Quaid and Galway's Eanna Murphy will be in opposition.
As well as Murphy, Kilkenny also have four more nominees in defence with the O'Loughlin Gaels trio of Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor and Paddy Deegan named alongside team captain Richie Reid.
Adrian Mullen is selected at midfield while TJ Reid and Eoin Cody are put forward in attack.
There are 10 counties in total on the selection with All-Ireland champions Limerick leading the way with 12.
Dating back to 1971, the All-Stars are selected by a team of GAA journalists from across print, radio, digital, tv and broadcast media. There will be two additional hurling selections honoured to cover outstanding players in the Joe McDonagh Cup and a Champion 15 from across the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cup campaigns.
The PwC All-Stars will be presented at a black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, October 28 shown live on RTE tv. The hurling team will be announced live on the night with the football team being released publicly 24 hours earlier.
he new EU VAT Directive means the Irish government now has the power to remove VAT on print and online newspapers
Lara Gillespie celebrates winning the opening stage of the Rás na mBan in Callan Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.