Darragh Joyce returns to Kilkenny to play with Rower-Inistioge

Darragh Joyce in action for his club Rower-Inistioge back in 2014
After being released from AFL club St.Kilda a few weeks ago, Kilkenny's Darragh Joyce has returned to Irish Soil.
The former All-Ireland minor winning captain with Kilkenny was speaking on the Smaller Fish Podcast with Colm Parkinson when he outlined that he's back home until November and he will be part of the Rower-Inistioge squad for the upcoming Intermediate Hurling Championship.
The 25 year old hasn't given up his AFL dream as of yet as a couple of unnamed clubs are interested in his services but he's committed to Rower-Inistioge before going back to Australia.
Rower-Inistioge will face Mooncoin in their final league game this weekend before the championship commences a week later.
Darragh's older brother Kieran is the current captain of a Rower-Inistioge team that will be hoping for better luck in the coming weeks after being relegated from the senior ranks in 2021.
