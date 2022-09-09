Plenty of Kilkenny success at Irish Breeders Classic in Gorey

The Irish Breeders Classic is a show jumping event dedicated to showcasing Irish bred horses and for developing 4-8 year old horses.

Now in its 11th year, The Irish Breeders Classic (IBC) holds the richest show jumping young horse class in the world with over €100,000 in prize funds.

For the past three years, the Irish Breeders Classic has been run by three Kilkenny ladies - Sharon Fitzpatrick, Liz Brennan and Fiona Deegan with a Wexford lady Gail Lennon.

There is no doubt that these formidable ladies have brought the IBC to a whole new level for Irish breeders, riders, and sponsors.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Sharon Fitzpatrick said, “We are delighted with the support that we have gathered from the industry. The whole horse industry has come behind us and supported us with funding to provide the prize money for the big classes.”

She added, “We had a 155m/160m Grand Prix sponsored by Plusvital. What’s interesting about this class is that once you have a 160m mare jumping in this class, it’s recorded on her pedigree with blacktype and it’s very good for selling the foals afterwards.”

The Irish Breeders Classic is unique in its combination of location at the well-known Barnadown Show-Jumping grounds near Gorey in Co. Wexford and runs a foal auction in association with Kilkenny’s Goresbridge Select Foal Sale.

The show was originally founded in 2012 by Ronan Rothwell of Boleybawn Horses, whose dream was to showcase Irish-bred horses and to attract new investors to the sport.

The result is a competition which has gained international recognition, with many past winners going on to have top international careers.

A lot of local Kilkenny riders were in the shake up for the bigger classes, with some coming home with amazing results and prize money from the four days of the competition, held on September 1 to 4, 2022.

Results

Starting off on Thursday, Eddie Moloney from Warrington, Co. Kilkenny won the 5/6 YO Irish Champs All studbooks 1st Qual on HZ Brogan (owned by Ellie Moloney).

Young rider Chloe Hughes Kennedy from Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny took the top prize for the 1.30m classic on Zuidam (owned by Clare Hughes).

Friday saw more winners from Kilkenny, with Keatingstown’s Susan Fitzpatrick winning the 1.45m North Star Sport Horses Grand Prix on Keatingstown Skophults Joker (owned by Sharon Fitzpatrick).

Mikey Pender won the 5/6 YO Irish Breeders Classic 2nd Qual on HHS Rose (owned by Bravo Hughes).

Oisin Aylward from Coppenagh Stables won the 7/8 YO Championship 2nd Qual on Cillbhird Hank (owned by Neil Champion).

Seamus Hughes Kennedy won the 1.30m Classic on Imandouw (owned by Clare Hughes).

Marta Hughes Bravo won the 1.20m Classic on Miss Belgium (owned by Marian Hughes).

Saturday had very wet conditions, but it didn't stop Mickey Pender winning the 4 YO Final on Madgeslane Luidan, owned by Michael Pender.

The consolation prize was won by Robin Carey from Gowran in 7/8 YO on Luicruz (owned by Adam Carey).

On the final day Sunday, young Seamus Hughes-Kennedy took home the trophy for the 1.55m Grand Prix on Cuffesgrange Cavadora (owned by Clare Hughes).