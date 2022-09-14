Tennis- Players serve up a thrilling Open Week

Premier Women’s finalists Lucy Bell Hogan (winner) and Nikola Freiselerova are presented with their prizes at the Open Week finals night in Archersfield
A busy schedule drew to a close as the finals of Open Week were held at the Kilkenny Lawn and Tennis Club on Saturday.
Play started at 10.30am and ran late into the evening, with spectators being served up a fine display of some of the best tennis seen on these courts in many years.
A week of tight scheduling allowed for 35 different events to be held, with 347 players taking part.
Kilkenny had a homegrown winner in the ladies premier singles competition final as Lucy Bell Hogan beat Nikola Freiselerova 6-4, 6-0 with a fine match on centre court.
The men’s premier singles final saw Kilkenny member George Sheppard take on Samuel West, who travelled from Bishopstown Club in Cork. While George put up a good battle, Samuel came away with the spoils 6-1, 6-3.
Other results were:
Grade Seven Mixed Doubles - Michael Dowd & Valerie Deering beat Gerry Drohan & Ella Deevy 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Grade Seven Women’s Doubles - Helen Horan & Sinead McCool beat Orla Gleeson & Julie McAndrew 6-3, 6-3.
Grade Seven Women’s Singles - Helen Horan beat Julie McAndrew 6-3, 6-3.
Grade Six Mixed Doubles - David Fitzpatrick & Sarah O’Neill beat Mark Delaney & Eileen Channing 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
Grade Six Women’s Doubles - Ann Cummins & Kerry McElliot beat Aine Hennessy & Becky Phelan 6-4, 7-5.
Grade Six Men’s Doubles - Edward Brien & Michael Dowd beat Paddy Dalton & Darren Kelly.
Grade Six Women’s Singles - Kathryn Parsons beat Marie Phelan 7-5, 6-0.
Grade Six Men’s Singles - Robbie Grace beat Darren Kelly 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Grade Five Mixed Doubles - John & Veronica Phelan beat Billy Rafter & Melissa Quirke 6-4, 6-1.
Grade Five Women’s Doubles - Veronica Phelan & Sue Shirley beat Niamh Moore & Kathryn Parsons 6-4, 6-7, 6-0.
Grade Five Men’s Doubles - Bob Deevey & Michael Fitzgerald beat Eoin Higgins & Rory Kennedy 6-3, 6-4.
Grade 5 Women’s Singles - Veronica Phelan beat Anne Plagemann 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Grade Five Men’s Singles - Trevor Gillespie beat Thomas Lane 6-3, 6-1.
Grade Four Mixed Doubles - Damien Fahey & Emer McCrea beat Aifric Bolger & Marcel Bruns 6-3, 6-4.
Grade Four Women’s Doubles - Aifric Bolger & Lisa Callery beat Melissa Quirke & Maeve Power 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Grade Four Men’s Doubles - Marcel Bruns & Richard Duffin beat Jody Kehoe & Sean Rossiter 7-6, 6-2.
Grade Four Women’s Singles - Aifric Bolger beat Lisa Callery 6-1, 6-0.
Grade Four Men’s Singles - Mark Kelly beat Billy Delahunty 6-2, 6-3.
Grade Three Mixed Doubles - Sean Rossiter & Monica O’Neill beat Shane Prendergast & Paula Nolan 7-6, 6-2.
Grade Three Women’s Doubles - Emer McCrea & Monica O’Neill beat Grainne Dilleen & Laura Phelan 6-2, 6-2.
Grade Three Men’s Doubles - Conor Phelan & Shane Prendergast beat Patrick Joyce & Enda Roberts 6-4, 6-1.
Grade Three Women’s Singles - Madeline Bulfin beat Sara Bateman 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.
Grade Two Mixed Doubles - Orla Hayes & Kevin Leech beat Lorraine O’Keeffe & Kevin O’Shea 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Grade Two Women’s Doubles - Lesley Cooke & Jill Williams beat Helena Daly & Shirley Kennedy 6-0, 6-2.
Grade Two Men’s Doubles - David Brophy & Conor Phelan beat Bratislav Dimitrejivic & Brendan O’Regan 7-5, 7-5.
Grade Two Women’s Singles - Mary O’Donovan beat Linda Quinn 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Grade Two Men’s Singles - Conor Phelan beat Eoin Maher 6-2, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles Premier - George Shepperd & Lucy Bell Hogan beat Jack Byrne & Anne O’Mahony 7-5, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles Premier - Nikola Freislerova and Lucy Bell Hogan beat Anne O’Mahony and Emma Smith 6-2, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles Premier - Brayden Peck and Samuel West beat Laurence Doyle and Paul Quinn 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Singles Premier - Lucy Bell Hogan beat Nikola Freiselerova 6-4, 6-0.
Men’s Singles Premier - Samuel West beat George Sheppard 6-1, 6-3.
Summer League
The finals of the Zuni Summer League will be held on Saturday night.
Junior Coaching
A junior coaching evening was held in the club where over 80 interested parents attended an information giving session by the club coaches and junior committee.
