Paulstown twins clash in thrilling FAI Cup tie

Waterford goalkeeper Paul Martin and John Martin of Dundalk during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final match between Waterford and Dundalk at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Waterford claimed a famous scalp when the first division side defeated Dundalk on a 3-2 scoreline in the Quarter-Finals of the FAI Cup on Friday night.
From a Kilkenny point of view it was most noteworthy as Paulstown twin brothers John and Paul Martin met on opposite sides.
Paul was in goal for Waterford and ironically John is a former player of theirs and speaking to RTE Sport after the game, John outlined his thoughts.
"It's a weird one for our parents, up in the crowd not knowing who to shout for.
"I thought he played well and I relished it to be fair.
"It was a mad one, a mad one altogether. It was a crazy finish but we're delighted to get over the line".
Shane Griffin, Darragh Power and Phoneix Patterson netted the winning goals for Waterford as they advance to the semi-finals of the competition.
