Paulstown twins clash in thrilling FAI Cup tie

Waterford claimed a famous scalp when the first division side defeated Dundalk on a 3-2 scoreline in the Quarter-Finals of the FAI Cup on Friday night.

From a Kilkenny point of view it was most noteworthy as Paulstown twin brothers John and Paul Martin met on opposite sides.

Paul was in goal for Waterford and ironically John is a former player of theirs and speaking to RTE Sport after the game, John outlined his thoughts.

"It's a weird one for our parents, up in the crowd not knowing who to shout for.

"I thought he played well and I relished it to be fair.

"It was a mad one, a mad one altogether. It was a crazy finish but we're delighted to get over the line".

Shane Griffin, Darragh Power and Phoneix Patterson netted the winning goals for Waterford as they advance to the semi-finals of the competition.