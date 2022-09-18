Draws made for next round in Kilkenny Club Hurling Championship

After a hectic opening weekend of hurling championship action, the quarter final draws in the Senior and Intermediate grade as well as Round 2 in the Junior ranks have been named.

The senior last eight draw has thrown up a couple of fascinating affairs and after easily overcoming Glenmore earlier on Sunday afternoon, the county champions Shamrocks will meet league shield winners Clara.

League winners Tullaroan will meet an Erins Own side who defeated Graigue Ballycallan in the relegation semi-final and James Stephens came through the other side of that draw and they will face Bennettsbridge.

The final game sees O'Loughlin Gaels's conquerers Mullinavat meet Dicksboro and all four quarter-finals will take place next weekend.

On the Intermediate side of things, league champions Thomastown will meet St Martins who defeated Freshford on Saturday.

Elsewhere Danesfort meet Conahy Shamrocks while Rower Inistioge meet Mooncoin and Carrickshock will face Dunnamaggin.

In the junior, Piltown and Tullogher Rosbercon have already assured themselves of places in the quarter-finals with Round 2 set to take place next weeekend.

St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Clara v Shamrocks

Bennettsbridge v James Stephens

Tullaroan v Erins Own

Dicksboro v Mullinavat

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Quarter Finals

Danesfort v Conahy Shamrocks

Thomastown v St. Martins

Rower Inistioge v Mooncoin

Carrickshock v Dunnamaggin

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Premier Junior Hurling Championship Section A 2nd Round

Emeralds v Blacks and Whites

John Lockes v Slievrue

Graignamanagh v Kilmacow

Windgap v St. Patricks