Draws made for next round in Kilkenny Club Hurling Championship

Ronan Corcoran of Shamrocks Ballyhale in action against Richie Hennessy of Glenmore during the Kilkenny County Senior Club Hurling Championship Round 1 match in UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Sportsfile
After a hectic opening weekend of hurling championship action, the quarter final draws in the Senior and Intermediate grade as well as Round 2 in the Junior ranks have been named.
The senior last eight draw has thrown up a couple of fascinating affairs and after easily overcoming Glenmore earlier on Sunday afternoon, the county champions Shamrocks will meet league shield winners Clara.
League winners Tullaroan will meet an Erins Own side who defeated Graigue Ballycallan in the relegation semi-final and James Stephens came through the other side of that draw and they will face Bennettsbridge.
The final game sees O'Loughlin Gaels's conquerers Mullinavat meet Dicksboro and all four quarter-finals will take place next weekend.
On the Intermediate side of things, league champions Thomastown will meet St Martins who defeated Freshford on Saturday.
Elsewhere Danesfort meet Conahy Shamrocks while Rower Inistioge meet Mooncoin and Carrickshock will face Dunnamaggin.
In the junior, Piltown and Tullogher Rosbercon have already assured themselves of places in the quarter-finals with Round 2 set to take place next weeekend.
St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Clara v Shamrocks
Bennettsbridge v James Stephens
Tullaroan v Erins Own
Dicksboro v Mullinavat
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Quarter Finals
Danesfort v Conahy Shamrocks
Thomastown v St. Martins
Rower Inistioge v Mooncoin
Carrickshock v Dunnamaggin
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Premier Junior Hurling Championship Section A 2nd Round
Emeralds v Blacks and Whites
John Lockes v Slievrue
Graignamanagh v Kilmacow
Windgap v St. Patricks
