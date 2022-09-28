Kilkenny SHC- Strong finish helps sharp James Stephens see off the ’Bridge

A brilliant final flourish saw James Stephens overcome Bennettsbridge in a tightly contested senior championship quarter-final.

Saturday’s last eight clash was nip and tuck for the majority but Bennettsbridge, who led for most of that time, will be hugely frustrated in the way the game got away from them.

The league finalists failed to score in the last 10 minutes with Nickey Cleere’s 50th minute goal being the last time they moved the scoreboard.

Not for the first time though, the ’Bridge relied heavily on Cleere’s influence. While he scored 1-11 in total, they needed a much bigger spread of scores elsewhere.

The Village, it must be said, were transformed in those final few minutes as, after the sides were deadlocked at 1-15 apiece, it was then all one way traffic with points from Niall Brassil, Eoin Guilfoyle and Andy Parsons putting the seal on the victory.

Guilfoyle’s second half introduction helped the Village take control and with Niall Brassil scoring heavily once more, they had enough in the tank to qualify for the last four.

Cian Kenny’s move to centre-back paid off once again as he succeeded in keeping Bennettsbridge captain Liam Blanchfield scoreless.

After hitting two early wides, Bennettsbridge eventually opened the scoring with a point from Hugh O’Neill.

Luke Scanlon equalised a minute later for the Village before Kevin Blanchfield and Nicky Cleere pointed Bennettsbridge back in front.

Niall Brassil then got in on the act with successive frees and there was nothing separating the sides by the 10th minute.

The ’Bridge would soon take control though with Cleere scoring a trio of efforts from frees and a 65, while that three point advantage could have been bigger after James Stephens goalkeeper Gavin Costigan saved well from Ciaran Brennan.

Brassil and Matthew Ruth reduced the deficit to a point and the Village also created a fine chance for goal when Ruth set up Tadhg O’Dwyer but the Kilkenny panellist didn’t strike the sliotar as he would have liked as Enda Cleere made the save.

Brassil and Nickey Cleere then did all the scoring over the remainder of the half as Bennettsbridge held a narrow one point half-time lead in a game that had yet to catch fire (0-9 to 0-8).



Brassil levelled up matters at 0-9 each within a minute of the restart but when Bennettsbridge hit the next four points on the trot Willie Maher’s team appeared to be on the right track for victory.

Two more placed ball efforts from Nickey Cleere arrived before Hugh O’Neill and Ciaran Brennan both scored from play.

Bennettsbridge only managed 1-2 over the course of the following 25 minutes however as the Village began to reel them in.

Successive Brassil frees narrowed the gap to two points and while Cleere replied with another point for Bennettsbridge, the James Stephens momentum was building and they were back level by the halfway mark of the half.

Eoin Guilfoyle’s first point after appearing as a substitute, as well as two more Brassil frees, left the game at 0-14 apiece before Andy Parsons then edged the winners in front.

Cleere then scored his final point from a free in the 48th minute before things sprung to life.

Tadhg O’Dwyer netted the opening goal of the game a mere minute after Cleere’s free after William Spencer found him in space and after some industrious work, the corner forward shot past Enda Cleere.

The ’Bridge weren’t behind for long though as Kevin Blanchfield found a couple of gaps in the James Stephens defence before Nickey Cleere got the last touch to force the ball over the line.

Level at 1-15 each, Bennettsbridge then had chances to go in front but after they went by the wayside, the Village took their opportunity and ran with it.

O’Dwyer followed up on his goal by hitting his side in front four minutes from the end and while a few goal chances were passed up, the Village weren’t for passing as they secured a big win.

Teams & Scorers

James Stephens - Niall Brassil (0-12, 0-11 frees); Tadhg O’Dwyer (1-1); Luke Scanlon (0-3); Andy Parsons, Eoin Guilfoyle, Luke Scanlon (0-2 each); Matthew Ruth (0-1).

Bennettsbridge - Nickey Cleere (1-11, 0-7 frees, 0-3 65s); Hugh O’Neill (0-2); Kevin Blanchfield, Ciaran Brennan (0-1 each)

James Stephens - Gavin Costigan; Luke Murphy, Diarmuid Cody, Shane Donoghue; Niall Delaney, Cian Kenny, Niall Mullins; Luke Scanlon, Conor Browne; Andy Parsons, Niall Brassil, William Spencer; Tadhg O’Dwyer, Matthew Ruth, Ross Whelan.

Sub: Eoin Guilfoyle for Whelan, 35 mins.

Bennettsbridge - Enda Cleere; Daniel Murphy, Enda Morrissey, Danny Coyne; Conor Murphy, David Blanchfield, Robert Lennon; Kevin Brennan, Kevin Blanchfield; Shane Byrne, Liam Blanchfield, Ciaran Brennan; Nicky Cleere, Sean Morrissey, Hugh O’Neill.

Subs: Jamie Harkin for Byrne, 54 mins; Willie Murphy for C Brennan, 59 mins.

Referee - John Kennedy (Shamrocks)