Mixed fortunes on Leinster front for Kilkenny Ladies

The Kilkenny Ladies Firsts squad are aware of the challenge they face playing hockey in Leinster’s top division after suffering a last-gasp loss.

The Cats marked their first home game of the season by pitting their wits against a much fancied Dublin-based Corinthians side.

The game started at a frantic pace with Corinthians dominating much of the possession. The Kilkenny back line of Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Ciara Clarke and Emma Simmons dealt well with the pressure, with Linda Caulfield offering plenty of support in the sweeper role. Kilkenny ’keeper Kate Freeman pulled off a number of saves in the first quarter, coming out quick from her goal-line to deny Corinthians an early goal.

As the first quarter was nearing an end, Corinthians won a short corner which they managed to finish to the back of the net, despite a valiant effort by Clair Phelan on the line.

Kilkenny stepped up the intensity in the second quarter and grew into the game. They maintained possession with Lily Grace and newcomer to the squad Anna May Whelan working extremely hard in the centre of the field.

A dogged effort from Kilkenny forward Sara Browne saw her win a quick a free. Browne wasted no time in picking out Paula Farrell on the left wing, who crossed the ball in to Sue Shirley. Shirley through herself at the ball and her diving effort rocketed the ball into the roof of the net to level the game.

Kilkenny continued to pile on the pressure in the second half with some fantastic running from Lilly Cooke in the forward line.

Kilkenny were then awarded their only short corner of the match and they made no mistake with Niamh Spratt O’Shea deflecting the ball into the back of the net to give Kilkenny the lead for the first time in the game.

Megan Sherwood and Gemma O’Dwyer worked tirelessly throughout in the midfield with Kilkenny staying on top in the third quarter. Linda Caulfield and Anna May Whelan linked up well together in the middle of the pitch, slipping some fantastic passes through to oncoming forwards.

Corinthians gained the upper hand in the final quarter and held possession in the Kilkenny half of the pitch. Lynn Chadwick, Sarah Wilson and Clair Phelan kept their cool in the defence to maintain the lead, but the Dublin side continued to apply the pressure and were awarded a short corner for their efforts. This was swept to the back of the net after an initial stop on the line to level the game.

With momentum on their side, Corinthians continued to go in search of the winning goal and with only a few minutes remaining they won their third and final short corner of the game. Kilkenny hearts were broken when the Corinthians forward rifled the ball to the back of the net for their third and final goal of the game.

Kilkenny continued to work extremely hard to try to equalise in the final few minutes, but couldn’t find a way back into the game. The Cats played some excellent hockey and despite the narrow loss, can be very proud of their efforts.

The team face North Kildare at home next week where they will look to get their first points of the season on the board.

Kilkenny Firsts: Kate Freeman, Ciara Clarke, Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Emma Simmons, Clair Phelan (C), Sarah Wilson, Lynn Chadwick, Linda Caulfield, Anna May Whelan, Lily Grace, Laura Walshe, Paula Farrell, Megan Sherwood, Sue Shirley, Sara Browne, Lilly Cooke.

Coach: Gavin Bourke

Leinster Hockey League Division 11- Kilkenny Thirds 7 Muckross 0

The Kilkenny Thirds got their season off to a winning start with a convincing away win against Muckross on Saturday.

From push back, the Kilkenny girls made their intent shown and dominated the match. After a number of near misses, Kilkenny were awarded a short corner that was injected expertly by Fiona McEnery and converted by Catriona Twomey from the top of the circle. Kilkenny continued to pile on the pressure and Eva Maher, Catie Marley and Fiona McEnery were dominating possession in the middle of the field. They combined beautifully to set up Aoife Murphy for her first of the day.

As a result of sustained pressure Kilkenny were awarded their second short corner and after a scramble in the circle and McEnery was on hand to convert, leaving the Cats 3-0 up at the break.

Kilkenny picked up from where they left off and any rare threat was confidently dealt with by defenders Laura Dee, Rachel Crotty, Lisa Delaney and Ava O’Meara, ensuring Laura Lanigan in the Kilkenny goal had a quiet afternoon.

Kilkenny put together some great passages of play and after Kathy Walshe and Eimear Brennan both had shots saved, Fiona McEnery was on hand to score her second. Aoife Murphy, on her debut, was a constant threat all day and finished the game with a hat-trick after converting twice more before the finish after getting on the end of some great Kilkenny play. The girls can look forward to a home match against Carlow Seconds.

Kilkenny Thirds: Laura Lanigan, Ava O’Meara, Lisa Delaney, Rachel Crotty, Laura Dee, Fiona McEnery, Catie Marley, Eva Maher, Catriona Twomey, Aoife Murphy, Kathy Walshe, Eimear Brennan.



