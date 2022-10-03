Kilkenny SHC- Determined Graigue Ballycallan beat the drop

Lisdowney’s two-year stay in the Kilkenny senior hurling ranks came to an end as a determined performance saw Graigue-Ballycallan dodge the relegation trapdoor.

There was plenty of tension in the early stages of Saturday’s game in Freshford, but with Lisdowney enjoying first advantage of the strong wind the onus was on them to attack at every opportunity.

They started well with three unanswered points from Michael Kenny, Eoin Walsh, and a Brian Kavanagh free inside the opening seven minutes to set the early pace.

With Eoin Walsh and Niall Brennan driving Lisdowney forward they kept ahead of their opponents, but wasteful shooting from play and frees didn’t help their cause.

Despite the pressure the Ballycallan defence coped well and gradually started to narrow the gap. It was back to two points midway through the half, with Sean Ryan to the fore.

An incident late in the first half which saw Lisdowney’s Vinny Fitzpatrick red-carded had a profound impact on this game.

Two Brian Kavanagh points pushed the margin out to four points on 22 minutes in Lisdowney’s favour but late points from Tommy Ronan, who was having a growing influence on the game and Sean Ryan, meant Ballycallan were within reach of the leaders at the break (0-10 to 0-7) with the wind advantage to come.

The elements and the numerical advantage began to show early for the winners on the restart with Shane Butler, Sean Ryan, and Tommy Ronan landing points.

Brian Kavanagh (free) temporarily halted the Ballycallan momentum but not for long as a raft of points from Tom Dunphy, Shane Butler and Colum Prendiville edged the winner three points ahead (0-14 to 0-11).



Lisdowney were now struggling for scores with the Graigue defence on top. Undoubtedly the extra man helped, but the winners showed more energy in the second half.

Lisdowney had the margin back to two points with an Aidan Tallis free midway through the second half but, aside from a late scrambled goal from the same player, they only managed to score two further points in the closing quarter, both from frees.

Tommy Ronan and Shane Butler were strongly to the fore for Graigue-Ballycallan in the closing quarter. That duo scored four points each during the game, a significant contribution to their team’s victory.

Sean and Billy Ryan along with Jesse Roberts landed late points for the winners, but Lisdowney kept battling bravely. They were rewarded with a late Aidan Tallis goal, but by that stage his side had already fallen through the trapdoor into the intermediate grade for the 2023 campaign.

Graigue-Ballycallan were deserving winners with their determination and attitude laying the foundation for the victory. Having an extra man for the second half was a factor, but their success was built on better team play and a determined attitude from the throw-in.

When it mattered most the winners had many stand-out players. Conor Flynn and Eamonn Egan controlled the central defensive positions with Tom Dunphy outstanding at wing back all through the game. Bob Murphy, a late introduction, also had a fine game. Tommy Ronan was outstanding at midfield for the winners with Shane Butler, Sean Ryan, and Billy Ryan best in an attack that should have added more scores late on.

Best for the Lisdowney men were Eoin Walsh, who battled gallantly to the finish, Michael Kenny, Pat O’Carroll, Niall Brennan, Richard McEvoy, and Brian Kavanagh.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Graigue Ballycallan - Sean Ryan (0-7, 0-3 frees); Tommy Ronan, Shane Butler (0-4 each); Tom Dunphy (0-2); Colum Prendiville, Aaron Brennan, Billy Ryan, Jesse Roberts (0-1 each).

Lisdowney - Brian Kavanagh (0-4, 0-3 frees); Michael Kenny, Eoin Walsh, Niall Brennan (0-2 each); Aidan Tallis (1-2, 0-2 frees); Cathal Jordan, Kevin Sweeney (0-1 each).

Graigue-Ballycallan - Ciaran Hoyne; Darragh Egan, Conor Flynn, Stephen Keoghan; Tom Dunphy, Eamonn Egan, Bob Murphy; Killian Egan, Aaron Brennan; Colum Prendiville, Tommy Ronan, Philly Cahill; Billy Ryan, Shane Butler, Sean Ryan.

Subs: Richard Keoghan, Jesse Roberts, Conor Murphy.

Lisdowney - Liam Dunphy; Eoin Walsh, Ben Tallis, Richard McEvoy; Sean Phelan, Michael Kenny, Pat O’Carroll; Niall Brennan, Dylan Jordan; David O’Carroll, Kevin Sweeney, Cathal Jordan; Eibhan McEvoy, Vincent Fitzpatrick, Brian Kavanagh.

Subs: Eoin Kenny, Aidan Tallis, John Brennan.

Referee – Sean Cleere (O’Loughlin Gaels).