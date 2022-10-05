Kilkenny IHC- Joy for Johnstown as Freshford fall to junior ranks

A strong start to both halves paved the way to success, but the Fenians (Johnstown) had to dig a little deeper to see off a dogged St Lachtain’s (Freshford) in a final neither side wanted to be in.

Saturday’s battle - and it was a battle - to beat the drop to the junior ranks was a game where tension reigned. Neither side wanted to yield an inch in Ballyragget (neither did their vociferous supporters, who unleashed deafening tribal roars at key times), but in the end the unwanted experience that comes with being involved in such battles - they had survived several scares at senior level over the years and won the 2020 intermediate relegation decider - stood to the Johnstown men.

Defeat was cruel on a Lachtain’s side who went all the way to the county final last year - beat the Fenians in the semi-final - but a wretched season was capped when Conor Tobin crashed home a decisive goal to push Johnstown six points clear with as many minutes of normal time remaining.

Sparked by a booming John Henderson clearance, the Fenians attacked the Freshford backline. Sub Kieran Grehan played his part, muscling in to force the loose ball on to JJ Delaney, who flicked a grounded pass into Tobin’s path.

With the Lachtain’s defence prised open, Tobin saw his chance and took it. A quick jab-lift saw Tobin rise the ball off the wet ground before, without letting it into his hand, he drilled a low shot beyond the advancing Jordan Burke (1-14 to 0-11). It was as good as game over.

The Johnstown men cut a mean look in the opening stages, keen to end a wretched season where they failed to win a game in the right fashion. They made a good start, going 0-4 to 0-1 up inside 10 minutes thanks to two snappy Michael Carroll points and scores from Eoin Phelan and Mark Webster (free). They could have had more, but Jordan Burke did well to race from his line and close down Phelan before he could strike for goal.

The Fenians’ start was impressive, but they struggled to maintain that same rhythm when injury forced Willie Brennan out of the game after 16 minutes. That gave Freshford time to clear their heads and, backed by a fine long-range Darragh Maher point they fought back.

Building a head of pressure, Lachtain’s poured forward and thought they had a way back into the game when they were awarded a penalty after Liam Hickey was fouled in the square. Hickey took the penalty, beating James Dermody with a well-struck shot, but he was adjudged to have crossed the 21 yard line as he took the shot - the ‘goal’ was chalked off.

Lachtain’s shrugged off that disappointment, and by half-time they were breathing down their rivals’ necks. With powerful play from Noel McGree and Allie Rafter drawing fouls Hickey was able to thread three late frees together. However, his salvo came after Mark Webster added two to his tally, keeping Johnstown just ahead at the break (0-8 to 0-7).

Much of the Fenians’ drive for victory came in the early stages of the new half. Once again they opened well, stretching their lead with two more Webster frees, while the hard-working Sean Brennan, Conor Tobin and Niall Carroll kept the team’s momentum going.

Lachtain’s struggled to find a similar rhythm after the restart and didn’t open their account until Liam Hickey converted a 42nd minute 65. That was quickly cancelled out by two in reply, Darragh Tobin splitting the posts before Tobin launched a long range effort that, after a consultation between umpire and referee, was waved over (0-14 to 0-8).

Sensing they had to raise their game St Lachtain’s drove on again. Inspired by Brian Kennedy and Allie Rafter they clawed back some of the deficit - Cathal O’Leary went close to nabbing a 48th minute goal but his shot fizzed over the bar - but the Fenians kept them at arm’s length before Tobin’s goal pushed them into a lead they would not lose. Two late Webster frees, and their safety was secured.

Teams & Scorers

Fenians - Mark Webster (0-10, frees); Conor Tobin (1-2); Michael Carroll (0-2); Eoin Phelan, Darragh Tobin (0-1 each).

St Lachtain’s - Liam Hickey (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-2 65); Brian Kennedy, Cathal O’Leary (0-2 each); Noel McGree, John Fitzpatrick (0-1 each).

Fenians - James Dermody; Padraig O’Grady, John Henderson, Tom Bowe; Sean Brennan, Rory Phelan, Shane Curran; Michael Carroll, Conor Tobin; Willie Brennan, Darragh Tobin, Niall Carroll; Mark Webster, JJ Delaney, Eoin Phelan.

Subs: Adam Duggan for Brennan (inj), 16 mins; Kieran Grehan for E Phelan, 49 mins; Pa Duggan for D Tobin, 59 mins.

St Lachtain’s - Jordan Burke; Mark Donnelly, Criomhthann Bergin, Shane Dawson; Brendan Quinn, Darragh Maher, Simon Rafter; Brian Kennedy, Allie Rafter; John Fitzpatrick, Patrick Killeen, Darren Brennan; Cathal O’Leary, Liam Hickey, Noel McGree.

Subs: Cian Dawson for Brennan, 40 mins; Paul White for Quinn, 45 mins; Harry Burke for Donnelly, 55 mins.

Referee - David Hughes (Barrow Rangers).