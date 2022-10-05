Kilkenny JHC- Second half surge helps ’Boro juniors pass stern Village test

Dicksboro and James Stephens met in one of three championship clashes between the clubs last weekend and like in the minor decider, it was the Boro who had the edge in the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B Final.

James Stephens looked to be in control when they netted three first half goals but Dicksboro bounced back to take the title in what was a rematch of last year’s final.

James Stephens won out on that occasion but they can have no complains with this result after Dicksboro produced a power packed second half display.

James Stephens line up with the likes of Eoin Larkin and Jackie Tyrrell and they started like a house on fire with Tomas Keogh finishing to the net in the 3rd minute.

Helped by Martin Gaffney’s accuracy from frees, the Boro got the deficit back to a point but, the ’Village were soon in command again when Liam Rafter struck for a quickfire 1-1 before a free from David Walton left the defeated side 2-3 to 0-3 ahead.

Dicksboro hit back quickly though when Sean Maher won a ball inside the James Stephens rearguard and after beating two defenders, he offloaded to Cillian Hackett who fired the sliotar into the top corner of Sean Manogue’s goal.

The teams then swapped efforts until the ’Village got goal number three in the 25th minute when Ethan Butler broke clear and after a give and go with Ethan Butler, the corner forward found the net.

Eoin Larkin also had a claim for a penalty in the opening half and while it wasn’t given, James Stephens would still have been relatively pleased leading 3-6 to 1-7 at the change of ends.

Everything changed upon the resumption though as Dicksboro motored out of the blocks with 1-4 on the spin at the start of the second half.



James Carroll’s goal gave his side the lead after Davy Ryan, Martin Gaffney and Sean Moore had earlier knocked over points.

James Stephens battled back with points from David Walton and Ethan Butler but the final few stages belonged to Dicksboro.

The ‘Village’s indiscipline let them down with Martin Gaffney converting five frees at one stage and even though James Stephens got the deficit back to two points , Joe Sheehan and Davy Ryan put the seal on the four point success with stoppage time scores.

Teams & Scorers

Dicksboro - Martin Gaffney (0-10, 0-10f); James Carroll, Cillian Hackett (1-0 each); Kevin Nolan (0-3); Sean Maher, Davy Ryan (0-2 each); Joe Sheehan (0-1).

James Stephens - Liam Rafter (1-3); Ethan Butler (1-1); David Walton (0-4, four frees); Tomas Keogh (1-0); Eoin Larkin (0-2); Sean Liston Comerford (0-1).

Dicksboro - Brian Manogue; Tommy Farrell, Cillian Timmons, Stephen Dermody; Eoghan Moylan, Edward Moylan, Joe Sheehan, James Carroll, Charlie Nolan; Sean Maher, Kevin Nolan, Kevin Moore; Aran Murphy, Martin Gaffney, Cillian Hackett.

Subs: Davy Ryan for Moore h-t, Matthew Kelleher for Nolan 61 mins, Sean Keenan for Maher 61 mins.

James Stephens - Sean Manogue; Shane Murphy, Adam O’Connor, Ryan Scanlon; Jeffrey Coyne, Jackie Tyrrell, Adam Butler; Ben Lawlor; Jack McGrath; Matthew McWey, David Walton, Eoin Larkin; Ethan Butler, Tomas Keogh, Liam Rafter.

Subs: Sam McEvoy for Coyne 38 mins, Evan Buggy for A.Butler 38 mins, Sean Liston Comerford for Murphy 45 mins, Jamie O’Keeffe for Keogh 55 mins.

Referee - Sean McMahon (Erin’s Own)