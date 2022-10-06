Search

06 Oct 2022

Third time’s a charm as Kilkenny Firsts get win

Kilkenny 3 North Kildare 1

Third time’s a charm as Kilkenny Firsts get win

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

06 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny Ladies first squad bagged themselves their first points of their league campaign in an impressive performance on Saturday when they hosted North Kildare.

Having suffered two defeats in their opening two games, the Cats were determined to get back to winning ways at the weekend.

Kilkenny were slow out of the starting blocks and a quick break from the North Kildare attackers in the opening quarter saw the visiting team take an early lead in the game.

However, following some words of encouragement from coach Gavin Bourke and team captain Clair Phelan, a different Kilkenny emerged for the second quarter. Taking the game by the scruff of the neck they began to string a series of passes together through midfielders Laura Walshe, Lily Grace and Emma Simmons.

Kilkenny’s efforts were rewarded midway through the second quarter as Paula Farrell and Anna May Whelan worked the ball cleverly up to field before picking out oncoming midfielder Gemma O’Dwyer. She fed a dangerous ball to sharp shooter Sue Shirley, who made no mistake in burying the ball in the corner of the North Kildare net.

With the teams all square at half-time, the home side were keen to draw first blood after the restart. The black and amber dominated possession from the get-go, setting up many threatening attacks on the North Kildare goal. Kilkenny’s Anna May Whelan scored her first goal of the season after a well-worked short corner routine with team-mate Niamh Spratt O’Shea, and the Cats took the lead for the first time in the game.

Determined to hold onto their slender lead, Kilkenny defenders Ciara Clarke, Lynn Darling and Clair Phelan cut out any threat on goal for the remainder of the match.

With the game in its dying embers, the Cats made one final break. A well struck shot from Sass Thompson was saved by the North Kildare ’keeper, but Megan Sherwood was on hand to tuck the ball into the net for Kilkenny’s third goal of the day.

A fantastic team performance from Kilkenny saw them deservedly take all three points from the game. The ladies will be hoping to continue their winning ways next week when they travel to Dublin side Glenanne on Saturday.

Kilkenny Firsts - Kate Freeman, Ciara Clarke, Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Emma Simmons, Clair Phelan (captain), Lynn Chadwick, Lily Grace, Anna May Whelan, Laura Walshe, Megan Sherwood, Paula Farrell, Sass Thompson, Sue Shirley, Gemma O’Dwyer, Emily Brain, Lilly Cooke. Coach: Gavin Bourke.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media