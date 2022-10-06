Kilkenny SHC- James Stephens battle their way back to the county final

A defiant James Stephens side booked their place in a first Kilkenny senior hurling final since 2019 after running out three point winners over Dicksboro in UPMC Nowlan Park.

While it will be the Village’s first final appearance in three seasons, it will also be their third appearance in six years on Kilkenny Hurling’s biggest day.

Dicksboro and Shamrocks have defeated the Village on their two previous appearances and come county final day, Seamus Dwyer’s men will be looking to win a first title since 2011.

Brian Cody’s return to the Village fold as a selector has coincided in an upturn in form for the city side with big wins over Bennettsbridge and Lisdowney in recent weeks and in this stubborn form they will be tough opposition for either Tullaroan or Shamrocks on Sunday week.

The last four clash between the city rivals was always likely to go to the wire and so it proved with Conor Browne’s 50th minute goal getting the Village over the line.

James Stephens finishing kick proved crucial in getting them over the line with late efforts from Eoin Guilfoyle and Niall Brassil helping them see off a spirited Dicksboro challenge.

Dicksboro had to line out without the injured Cillian Buckley and his loss was keenly felt as the Boro let slip a three point second half advantage.

James Stephens began brightly and they were 0-3 to 0-1 up within five minutes after Tadhg O’Dwyer, Matthew Ruth and William Spencer knocked over points.

Eoin Fennelly and Liam Moore brought Dicksboro back to level terms before James Stephens got the game’s opening goal when a flowing team move involving Matthew Ruth and Luke Scanlon ended with Eoin Guilfoyle finishing past Darragh Holohan in the Dicksboro goal.



The goal gave the Village something to hold on to and they maintained the advantage until the half-tine break after Niall Brassil, Andy Parsons and Luke Scanlon all pointed.

Dicksboro will have been disappointed at how the first period transpired but they were still very much in touch when trailing by four points at the change of ends (1-11 to 0-10).

Dicksboro were always going to come out all guns blazing in the second half and true to form they knocked over 1-4 without reply in the opening seven minutes if the second half.

Andy Gaffney finished with 1-8 for the defeated side but he almost single handedly took the fight to the Village in that period as he converted two frees and a 65 before scoring the crucial goal that gave his side a three point lead.

With Brian Cody prowling the Nowlan Park sideline as James Stephens selector, the Village were never going to go away easily and that three point deficit was cancelled out by the 49th minute as Niall Brassil pounced on Dicksboro indiscipline to convert a series of well taken frees.



Conor Browne then coasted into the Dicksboro danger area and when a scrum for the sliotar saw the ball break free the Kilkenny midfielder made no mistake in drilling the shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Dicksboro will regret leaving the Kilkenny star free but credit must go to Browne who took a chance on the ball slipping free and fortune favoured the brave as he netted for the turning point in the game.

Dicksboro brought on a number of subs and they looked the fresher team after the goal with Bill Sheehan, Harry Shine and Andy Gaffney all scoring late on.

James Stephens extra experience told in the final few minutes though as Guilfoyle and Brassil knocked over insurance points and although Dicksboro kept fighting, the Village did enough to hold on and win out on a 2-18 to 1-18 scoreline.

Teams & Scorers

James Stephens - Niall Brassil (0-9, 0-7 frees); Eoin Guilfoyle (1-1); Conor Browne (1-0); Luke Scanlon, Tadhg O’Dwyer, Andy Parsons (0-3 each); William Spencer, Matthew Ruth (0-1 each).



Dicksboro - Andy Gaffney (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-3 65s); Liam Moore, Bill Sheehan (0-3 each); Timmy Clifford (0-2); Eoin Fennelly, Harry Shine (0-1 each).



James Stephens - Gavin Costigan; Luke Murphy, Diarmuid Cody, Shane Donoghue; Niall Delaney, Cian Kenny, Niall Mullins; William Spencer, Conor Browne; Andy Parsons, Niall Brassil, Eoin Guilfoyle; Tadhg O’Dwyer, Matthew Ruth, Luke Scanlon.

Subs: Ross Whelan for Parsons 55 mins.



Dicksboro - Darragh Holohan; Niall Rowe, Evan Cody, Alan Phelan; Ollie Walsh, Padraic Moylan, Evan Carroll; Thomas Kenny, Eoin Fennelly; Liam Moore, Bill Sheehan, Timmy Clifford; Aidan Nolan, Mark Nolan, Andy Gaffney.

Subs: Harry Shine for Walsh (42), Stephen Farrell for Clifford (51), Chris Kavanagh for M Nolan (56), Shane Stapleton for A Nolan (57).

Referee - Raymond Byrne (Glenmore).