Kilkenny Rugby Club opens new facilities

Dave Matthews (President Kilkenny RFC) and Debbie Carthy (President Leinster Rugby) watch as John Robinson (President IRFU) cuts the ribbon on the club’s new facility
On a day where two Kilkenny teams were in action, Kilkenny Rugby Club hosted the official opening of the club’s new gym facilities and dressing rooms, by President of the IRFU, John Robinson, and Leinster Rugby President, Debbie Carthy.
It proved to be the beginning of a very successful day for the Foulkstown-based club with a big crowd in attendance over the course of the afternoon.
The new facilities will serve as a huge boost to Kilkenny Rugby Club in serving all its playing members.
The club will be hoping the recent success on the field of which the Provincial Towns Cup win earlier this year stands tallest will lead to even more numbers appearing at the club on a regular basis.
