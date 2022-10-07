Impressive Dicksboro remain on track for back-to-back senior camogie titles

Tullaroan played host to the double header of senior semi-finals last Saturday.

The first semi-final saw a repeat of last year’s county final when reigning champions Dicksboro went up against last year’s runners-up Piltown.

Dicksboro came into the game as raging hot favourites and rightly so in this case.

Piltown started the game very well and almost got in for a goal at the throw in but for some excellent defence from the ’Boro.

The ’Boro women struck first with an Asha McHardy point from play.

It was quickly cancelled out by an Aine Doyle free.

Piltown were playing well in the opening minutes with the aid of a very strong breeze, they were in the faces of the ’Boro players but just couldn’t convert all their chances.

By the first quarter the sides were level at 0-3 each.

Sophie Holden who was lively in the first half and on a lot of possession opened her account with a lovely point from play.

Orlaith Hanrick, who is a lethal free taker, levelled things up again on 17 minutes.

The ’Boro women had got another three points in succession with Asha McHardy, Lucinda Gahan and Orlaith Hanrick all scoring from play to leave Dicksboro ahead 0-7 to 0-4 by the 28th minute.

Two further scores from Orlaith Hanrick left three between the teams at the break.

Dicksboro had the elements in the second half but it was Piltown who got on the scoreboard first with a Katie Power point.

Dicksboro then rattled off four unanswered points, Orlaith Hanrick (2), Jenny and Amy Clifford with one score each left six between the teams coming into the third quarter.

Sophie Holden reduced the gap with another point from play before points from Hanrick and Doyle left the score 0-13 to 0-8 by the 47th minute.

Dicksboro then took over and went on a scoring spree, they got six points all coming from play with the Clifford sisters to the fore, Jenny (2), Amy Clifford, Hanrick, Rachel Dowling and Aobha O’Gorman left Dicksboro with a comfortable lead 0-19 to 0-8.

Jenny Clifford was terrorising the defence with her quick footwork and burst of pace that allowed her to either score or set up scores for her team mates.

Aine Doyle got two back for Piltown but they were consolation scores as Dicksboro would add on two more points from Rachel Dowling and Aoife Prendergast to leave the champions with a comfortable 11 point win.

Piltown did try, but were severely hampered by the loss early in the season of the Doyle sisters, Aoife and Kellyann.

Teams & Scorers

Dicksboro - Orlaith Hanrick (0-8, 0-4 frees); Jenny Clifford (0-3); Asha McHardy, Lucinda Gahan, Amy Clifford, Rachel Dowling (0-2 each); Aobha O’Gorman, Aoife Prendergast (0-1 each).

Piltown - Aine Doyle (0-5, 0-3 frees); Laura Norris, Sophie Holden (0-2 each); Katie Power (0-1).

Dicksboro - Kirsty Maher, Jane Cass, Ciara O’Shea, Katie Byrne, Tara Clifford, Niamh Phelan, Ciara Phelan, Caoimhe Dowling, Aoife Prendergast, Asha McHardy, Lucinda Gahan, Amy Clifford, Aobha O’Gorman, Orlaith Hanrick, Jenny Clifford.

Piltown - Aoife Norris, Stacey O’Brien, Jenni O’Dea, Patsy Kenny, Mairead Power, Alannah Gallagher, Lorraine Long, Emer Long, Karen Duggan, Sinead McCarthy, Laura Norris, Ellen O’Keeffe, Sophie Holden, Katie Power, Aine Doyle.

Referee - Liz Dempsey (Thomastown)