Search

07 Oct 2022

Kilkenny JHC- Landy’s double gives Windgap victory over Tullogher Rosbercon

Windgap 2-14 Tullogher Rosbercon 0-12

Kilkenny JHC- Landy’s double gives Windgap victory over Tullogher Rosbercon

Emmet Landy scored 2-2 for Windgap

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

07 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Windgap qualified for a county semi-final place after a well contested JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship quarter final game with League Champions Tullogher Rosbercon in front of a great crowd in well-appointed Bennettsbridge on Saturday evening.

The scoring started slowly as Tullogher Rosbercon won the toss, played towards the new dressing room goal and struck the first wide, as Windgap had recorded three before a Niall Walsh point got the first score on the scoreboard after five minutes.

It was followed by a Jack Doyle brace from play and a free before Cian O’Donohoe opened Tullogher’s scoring when his pointed free made it 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

In an early ascendancy Windgap added three further points that included two Jack Doyle frees and one from James Power to go 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

As the game grew in intensity and both sides wide’s tally grew, Tullogher rallied with points from Cian Donohue a free and Conor Hennessey to leave the scores at 0-6 to 0-3 after 20 minutes.

In response Jack Doyle pointed a free and cornerback Sean Foley landed another as Davy Glennon closed the first half scoring leaving Windgap ahead by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

On the restart an exchange of points was led by Tullogher’s Walter Walsh with Jack Doyle replying from a free.

After Tullogher reduced the deficit to two points through a massive Cian O’Donoghue line ball and a pointed Davy Glennon free.

An exchange of points followed through frees from Emmet Landy from long range and a reply by Danny Glennon.

As the game reached a crucial stage Niall Walsh pointed from the puck out to restore his sides three point lead before the game changing score arrived in the 43rd minute.

Jack Doyle’s goal bound shot was brilliantly saved by Eoin Ryan with the rebound resulting in a penalty after Adam O’Shea was fouled.

After Emmet Landy goaled the scores went almost point for point as a successive pair of frees by Danny Glennon and Walter Walsh from his own 45 reduced the lead to five points.

In between there was hectic play as Tullogher attacked in waves against a resolute Windgap defence and long high balls were dropped in around the goal.

After losing their talisman Walter Walsh to a second yellow card with six minutes to go, Tullogher Rosbercon remained on the offensive before a Windgap counter attack saw Emmet Landy goal from a narrow angle that sealed the win.

Windgap: Eoin Cody, Sean Foley (0-1), Cian Ryan, Paraic Foley, William Phelan, Pat Power, Séan Purcell, Séan Power, Pat Grace, Niall Walsh (0-2), Emmet Landy (2-2) 1-0 penalty, 0-1 free, Michael Power, Jack Doyle (0-8) 0- 6 frees, James Power, (0-1), James Culleton.

Subs Adam O’Shea for Michael Power, Zak Kennedy for Paraic Foley.

Tullogher Rosbercon: Eoin Ryan, Cathal Mooney, Pat Hartley, Sean Murray Coleman O’Sullivan, Lar Murphy, Niall O’Shea, Stephen Lawlor, Walter Walsh (0-2) 0-1 free, Jason Shiely, Conor Hennessey (0-1), Anthony O’Connor, Danny Glennon (0-6) 0-5 frees, Donnacha O’Connor, Cian O’Donoghue (0-3) 0-2 frees. 0-1 line ball.

Referee- Richie Dowling

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media