Kilkenny JHC- Landy’s double gives Windgap victory over Tullogher Rosbercon

Windgap qualified for a county semi-final place after a well contested JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship quarter final game with League Champions Tullogher Rosbercon in front of a great crowd in well-appointed Bennettsbridge on Saturday evening.

The scoring started slowly as Tullogher Rosbercon won the toss, played towards the new dressing room goal and struck the first wide, as Windgap had recorded three before a Niall Walsh point got the first score on the scoreboard after five minutes.

It was followed by a Jack Doyle brace from play and a free before Cian O’Donohoe opened Tullogher’s scoring when his pointed free made it 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

In an early ascendancy Windgap added three further points that included two Jack Doyle frees and one from James Power to go 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

As the game grew in intensity and both sides wide’s tally grew, Tullogher rallied with points from Cian Donohue a free and Conor Hennessey to leave the scores at 0-6 to 0-3 after 20 minutes.

In response Jack Doyle pointed a free and cornerback Sean Foley landed another as Davy Glennon closed the first half scoring leaving Windgap ahead by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

On the restart an exchange of points was led by Tullogher’s Walter Walsh with Jack Doyle replying from a free.

After Tullogher reduced the deficit to two points through a massive Cian O’Donoghue line ball and a pointed Davy Glennon free.

An exchange of points followed through frees from Emmet Landy from long range and a reply by Danny Glennon.



As the game reached a crucial stage Niall Walsh pointed from the puck out to restore his sides three point lead before the game changing score arrived in the 43rd minute.

Jack Doyle’s goal bound shot was brilliantly saved by Eoin Ryan with the rebound resulting in a penalty after Adam O’Shea was fouled.

After Emmet Landy goaled the scores went almost point for point as a successive pair of frees by Danny Glennon and Walter Walsh from his own 45 reduced the lead to five points.

In between there was hectic play as Tullogher attacked in waves against a resolute Windgap defence and long high balls were dropped in around the goal.

After losing their talisman Walter Walsh to a second yellow card with six minutes to go, Tullogher Rosbercon remained on the offensive before a Windgap counter attack saw Emmet Landy goal from a narrow angle that sealed the win.

Windgap: Eoin Cody, Sean Foley (0-1), Cian Ryan, Paraic Foley, William Phelan, Pat Power, Séan Purcell, Séan Power, Pat Grace, Niall Walsh (0-2), Emmet Landy (2-2) 1-0 penalty, 0-1 free, Michael Power, Jack Doyle (0-8) 0- 6 frees, James Power, (0-1), James Culleton.

Subs Adam O’Shea for Michael Power, Zak Kennedy for Paraic Foley.

Tullogher Rosbercon: Eoin Ryan, Cathal Mooney, Pat Hartley, Sean Murray Coleman O’Sullivan, Lar Murphy, Niall O’Shea, Stephen Lawlor, Walter Walsh (0-2) 0-1 free, Jason Shiely, Conor Hennessey (0-1), Anthony O’Connor, Danny Glennon (0-6) 0-5 frees, Donnacha O’Connor, Cian O’Donoghue (0-3) 0-2 frees. 0-1 line ball.

Referee- Richie Dowling