Search

08 Oct 2022

Kilkenny GAA- Shamrocks into another senior decider as Windgap and Blacks and Whites prevail in junior grade

Kilkenny GAA- Shamrocks into another senior decider as Windgap and Blacks and Whites prevail in junior grade

Colin Fennelly

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

08 Oct 2022 7:34 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Shamrocks are into yet another senior hurling final after having four points to spare over Tullaroan in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The defending county champions were pushed close until a Colin Fennelly goal enabled the Ballyhale outfit to move clear on the scoreboard.

Mossy Keoghan had given Tullaroan a first half advantage when scoring a brilliant individual effort but the Shamrocks proved too strong in the end.

Earlier in the day, there was two hugely dramatic Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals which kicked off with Windgap and Dicksboro going all the way to penalties.

Despite letting go an eight point lead, a last gasp extra time goal from Emmet Landy got Windgap out of jail as they later secured a penalty victory over Dicksboro to reach a first final since 2001.

There was also penalty drama in the second semi-final as Piltown missed two opening half penalties but despite that they still seemed destined to secure the win until a late goal from Blacks and Whites sub Aaron Foley shocked the South Kilkenny outfit.

St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Shamrocks 1-24 Tullaroan 1-20

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Windgap 1-24 Dicksboro 2-21 (After Extra-Time, Windgap won 4-2 on penalties)

Blacks and Whites 3-16 Piltown 1-21

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media