Kilkenny GAA- Shamrocks into another senior decider as Windgap and Blacks and Whites prevail in junior grade

Shamrocks are into yet another senior hurling final after having four points to spare over Tullaroan in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The defending county champions were pushed close until a Colin Fennelly goal enabled the Ballyhale outfit to move clear on the scoreboard.

Mossy Keoghan had given Tullaroan a first half advantage when scoring a brilliant individual effort but the Shamrocks proved too strong in the end.

Earlier in the day, there was two hugely dramatic Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals which kicked off with Windgap and Dicksboro going all the way to penalties.

Despite letting go an eight point lead, a last gasp extra time goal from Emmet Landy got Windgap out of jail as they later secured a penalty victory over Dicksboro to reach a first final since 2001.

There was also penalty drama in the second semi-final as Piltown missed two opening half penalties but despite that they still seemed destined to secure the win until a late goal from Blacks and Whites sub Aaron Foley shocked the South Kilkenny outfit.

St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Shamrocks 1-24 Tullaroan 1-20

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Windgap 1-24 Dicksboro 2-21 (After Extra-Time, Windgap won 4-2 on penalties)

Blacks and Whites 3-16 Piltown 1-21