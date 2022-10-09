Kilkenny enjoy home comforts with second win of the season

Kilkenny RFC capped off an incredible day with an emphatic 10 point win over Leinster league favourites Bective Rangers, at Foulkstown last weekend.

Kilkenny started with a near full strength side that saw the welcome reintroduction of scrum half Geoff Power, who was away travelling in the US for the last two years.

This allowed Welshman, Ioan Lewis to revert to his preferred fullback position.

Elsewhere, it was as expected in the backline with Jake McDonald at outhalf, Manuel and Mahon in the centre with Jack Walsh and Hugh Corkery on the wings.

Up front Liam Phelan returned to tighthead alongside Ben Devlin and Abel Viana.

The cumbersome and abrasive second row unit of Damo Leahy and Sam Smyth added much needed bulk to the engine room, this move allowed the impressive Wes Carter operate at No 6, a role that gives him more freedom to display his athletic abilities.

David O'Connor and Gary Dunne completed the back row unit.

The replacement bench included Brian Howe, Robert Kelly, Shane O’Riordan, Andrew Warner and the youthful Dan Dowling, who was selected in the 1st team squad for the very first time.

The game started in emphatic fashion, with both sides looking to cut loose and get the scoreline ticking.

Kilkenny certainly looked the more composed of the two sides and played the best rugby in the opening exchanges.

A lack of discipline allowed the visitors various opportunities.

Taking their chance Bective were the first to record scores.

Some good play afforded them a chance to exploit a two person overlap to get the try in the 15th minute.

A high tackle in the 20th minute saw Kilkenny’s Gary Dunne sent to the sin bin for a 10 minute rest.

During this time Bective extended their lead to eight points after a penalty kick was converted.



Kilkenny responded with some excellent play.

Kilkenny were then rocked by the loss of talismanic center Joe Manuel, who pulled up with a hamstring injury, he was replaced by Dan Dowling, who, in his first team debut, went on to have an excellent game.

Following a purple patch where they completely dominated, Damo Leahy did excellently to get onto the end of a super sequence to get Kilkenny’s first score in the 3oth minute.

Hugh Corkery followed up in the 38th minute with a superbly struck penalty kick, to tie the affair.

In the 38th minute Jack Walsh crossed for a superbly taken score.

Taking advantage of some poor Bective defending, Podge Mahon made a strong break, deflecting off several defenders.

Off loading to the impressive Geoff Power a string of offloads saw the ball land with Walsh, the Mullinavat man made no mistake going over in the corner, to give he hosts a five point lead at the break.

Just before half time Kilkenny were issued a second yellow card, this time Podge Mahon was rightfully penalised for a later dangerous tackle, he could be considered lucky that the punishment was not more severe.

Kilkenny started the second half as they finished the first, with full intent to finish off their opponents.

To their credit Bective tried but could not penetrate a much improved Kilkenny defensive arrangement. Turning defence into attack a subsequent series of play saw Kilkenny go through the phases as they took play inside the Bective half.

From a touchline breakdown Kilkenny had a three person overlap on the clubhouse side of the pitch.



The pack won a quick ball, and crisp passing by Geoff Power put Jake McDonald through the gap to get a classic score.

Corkery landed the conversation to take the score to 20-8.

Corkery landed another penalty in the 60th minute, extending the lead to 15 points, but critically it put at least three scores between the sides.

With Kilkenny comfortable in both attack and defence all indicators suggested they had done enough to secure the win with 20 minutes remaining and the target became a fourth try, which would have secured a bonus point.

Unfortunately the bonus point, despite several opportunities, went abegging.

From here Bective went in search of vital scores to start reducing the margin.

Kilkenny showed incredible fortitude to hold the visitors out, despite their best efforts they could not get through the defensive set until late in the game, leaving the final score 23-13, allowing Kilkenny a famous victory on a significant day for the club.

Kilkenny had some super performers, it would be unfair to choose any player over another, everyone did their part.



Notable mentions must go to Brian Howe, who came in as a replacement to make his comeback after a serious injury he sustained against the same opposition last season.

Geoff Power was excellent at scrumhalf, while Dan Dowling did not look out of place after his introduction.

The ever reliable Liam Phelan, Gary Dunne and Wes Carter were all exceptional.

Jake McDonald led his team exceptionally, aided by Ioan Lewis and Podge Mahon.

This was a complete performance by Kilkenny, discipline was again a concern but attacking intent and set pieces were spot on.

The side have top four ambitions and for this to become reality further improvements will be needed, with full concentration and commitment a must.

However, Kilkenny entered the tie as underdogs, the win now puts them in a strong league position and has certainly sent some warning shots out to future opposition.

The side have a week off this week but return the following week for an away tie to league leaders Monkstown.

Kilkenny - Ioan Lewis, Hugh Corkery, Podge Mahon, Joe Manuel, Jack Walsh, Jake McDonald, Geoff Power, Abel Viana, Ben Bevlin, Liam Phelan, Sam Smyth, Damo Leahy, Wes Carter, Gary Dunne, David O'Connor.

Replacements, Rob Kelly, Brian Howe, Andrew Warner, Shane O’Riordan, Dan Dowling.